South Pasadena Police Kill Man in Burbank

On Thursday, June 29, 2017, at approximately 8:35 a.m., investigators from the South Pasadena Police Department were conducting a follow-up criminal investigation in the 1400 block of Broadway, in the City of Burbank.

During the investigation, an officer-involved-shooting occurred. A male suspect was declared dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. The Burbank Police Department is handling the criminal investigation of this incident, which occurred within our jurisdiction.

The investigation is on-going. Updated information may be released at a later time.

