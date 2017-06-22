Summer Soiree 2017 Showcases Burbank Musicians

The third annual Summer Soiree 2017 showcases young musicians from Burbank with a special free concert for the Burbank community on Monday, June 26.

Students from William McKinley Elementary school choir and from the string program at Providencia Elementary will take the stage along with older students and recent graduates of Burbank Unified and the Colburn School of Performing Arts.

Organized by John Burroughs High School senior Maya Paredes and David Starr Jordan eighth-grader Eyén Paredes, the annual event raises funds through donations, raffles and sponsorships for Education Through Music – Los Angeles.

ETM-LA is a Burbank-based nonprofit which provides music education programs at 25 Title 1 schools throughout Los Angeles country, including programs at McKinley, Providencia and George Washington Elementary in Burbank.

At the Summer Soiree’s 2015 inaugural event, the Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Martin Chalifour performed as a special guest. In 2016, the Summer Soiree was headlined by one of the top Fischoff International Chamber Music junior division competitors in the country, Trio Épicé from the Colburn School.

Summer Soiree 2017 features several students from the Colburn School of Performing Arts, including Javier Martinez (clarinet), Nicholas Castaño (cello), Maya Paredes (piano) and Eyén Paredes (violin and piano.)

A jazz trio featuring bassist Josh Turner (JBHS ’16, currently attending Cal Arts), drummer Corey Gordon (USC) and saxophonist Nathaniel Young (The New School) will perform Wayne Shorter’s classic “Yes Or No” and an original jazz composition by Turner. The trio are all CSPA graduates.

Summer Soiree 2017 returns to the First Presbyterian Church of Burbank, located at 521 E. Olive Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The hour-long concert begins at 7:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Admission is free but guests are asked to RSVP at summersoiree2017.eventbrite.com. More information on ETM-LA can be found here.

