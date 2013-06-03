Arrest Reports for May 2013

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrestes made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated.

Updated:  6/3/13

May 31:
Sabatha Samantha Landers, 38, of Los Angeles
12:45 a.m. at Thornton Ave. & Frederic St., Burbank
Counterfeiting

Fidan Lilian Avedikian, 24, of Tujunga
2:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Elm Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Devin Arthur Dickey, 21, of Burbank
8 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Drug possession

Wayne Derrick Bailey, 23, of El Sobrante
4:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Eugene Robert Brown, 50, of Van Nuys
4:50 p.m.  at 528 N. Griffith Park Dr., Burbank
Exhibition of speed warrant

Michelle Diane Newman, 35, of Chatsworth
8:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Alice Lorraine Quintero, 48, of Alhambra
8:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)
Petty theft with prior convictions, Driving with a suspended license warrant,

Jasmine Renee McGowan, 28, of Redding
11:20 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant

Joseph Alberto Ramos, 28, of Sun Valley
11:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)
Driving under the influence warrant

Sonja Jo Sadi, 45, of North Hollywood
11:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. and Edison Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Speeding ticket warrant

May 30:
Sean Paul McAteer, 30, of Burbank
7:55 a.m. a 1300 W. Olive Ave.
Child annoying, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrants

Juan Carlos Santillian, 47, of Sun Valley
8 a.m. at Vanowen St. & Lima St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrants

Stephanie Marie Anderson, 28, of Burbank
9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale

Nathan William Charles, 35, of Burbank
9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Giving false identification to a police officer, Parole violation

Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Scott Iraheta, 23, of Burbank
10:35 a.m. at 279 N. Florence St., Burbank
Parole violation warrant

Erika C. Dorati, 40, of Glendora
1:10 p.m. at 191 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Forgery

Peter John Pangiotis, 53, of Burbank
3:15 p.m. at 240 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
Having an open container of alcohol in public, Failure to appear warrants

Antonio Quintero, 35, of North Hollywood
7:06 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Dustin Gene Nelson, 35, of Burbank
10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Francisco G. Juarez of Burbank
Glendale PD
Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tommy Phillips, 41, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

May 29:
Alexander Aghababayans, 39, of Glendale
2:50 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Edgar Bagayan, 28, of Burbank
3:30 a.m. at 1904 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication

Fredy Stuardo Peralta, 36, of Burbank
9 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Robert Allen Kavnaugh, Jr., 28, of Desert Hot Springs
10:20 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Robbery

Nicolas Drew Dergan, 21, of North Hollywood
11 p.m. at Jeffries Ave. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants, Evading warrant, False license plate tags warrant

Jesse Jumper, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Grand theft

Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank
LAPD
Burglary

May 28:
Brittany Lynn Burgess, 24, of Lancaster
12:25 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Riverside Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Reginald Everette Wallin, 36, of North Hollywood
1:58 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence

Lenard David Groomes, 45, of Bellflower
3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Trent Thomas, 50, of Compton
3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Trevon Anderson, 19, of Pasadena
3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank
Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools

Damon Toren Allen, 21, of Pasadena

3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank
Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools

Michael Hernandez, 45, of Burbank
8 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving under the influence warrant

Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia
11:05 a.m. at 270 S. Flower St., Burbank (Key Code Media)
Grand theft

Anthony Ortega, 61, of Burbank
10:53 a.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)
Robbery

Jose Luis Coria, 54,of Burbank
2:45 p.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Making criminal threats

Paul Matthew Caridad, 27, of Burbank
3 p.m. at 1838 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Battery with serious bodily injury

Randy Alan Ramirez, 32, of Burbank
5 p.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Identity theft

Donald Genelennon Cosper, 27, of North Hollywood
5 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Petty theft

Franklin Joseph Jennings, 19, of Burbank
5:25 p.m. at 1244 N. Screenland Dr., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant

Cynthis Anne Clickman, 49, of Valley Village
7:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

May 27:
Steve Eric Markey, 51, of Palmdale
4 p.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)
Burglary

Robert Anthony Mora, 48, of Lancaster
5:50 p.m. at 625 S. Main St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Antony Jordan Fix, 20, of Van Nuys
5:50 p.m. a Victory Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jonathon Pei, 37, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Possession of methamphetamine

Rafik Ebrahimi, 34, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Receiving stolen property

May 26:
Chrisslynn J. Emmanuel, 22, of Port Jefferson, New York
2:05 a.m. at 924 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Portofino Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Diana Espejo, 34, of Los Angeles
11 a.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Possession of false indentification, Presenting false vehicle registration documents

James Clay Tyus, 50, of North Hollywood
4:01 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn  Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest

Marylou Remy, 56, of Burbank
9:30 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Justin Allen Fierro, 25, of Merced
9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs

Zack Carlton Morgan, 21, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at Providencia Ave. & Lake St., Burbank
Municipal code violation

Dylan Michael Zamora, 20, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon

Kyle Leiferman, 21, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Oscar Martinez, 22, of Littlerock
11:15 p.m. at 4410 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Vandalism, Possession of graffiti tools

Arman Kirakosyan of Burbank
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Felony warrants

May 25:
Jason Samuel Binder, 30, of Arleta
12:40 a.m. at 3206 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Drug possession, Burglary warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Felix Khosrovian, 37, of Burbank
1:15 a.m. at 415 N. Shelton St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Sean Barnett, 20, of Tarzana
2:20 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Scott Sarred Cohen, 20, of Studio City
2:25 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication

Andranik Andrew Gevshenian, 21, of Burbank
3:56 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Kimberly Michelle Brown, 21, of Rialto
7:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Luis Fabian Orozco, 37, of Los Angeles
4 p.m. by Arcadia PD
Public intoxication warrant

Hahn Raelle McDonald, 30, of Redondo Beach
4 p.m. a Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant

Tina Reithmiller, 31, of Burbank
6:20 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Petty theft warrant

German Camacho Silva, 23, of Glendale
7:34 p.m. San Fernando Blvd. & Grismer Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Driving without a license warrant

Lourdes Avitia, 38, of Burbank
8:30 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Failure to appear warrant

John Clifford Sims, 61, of Burbank
9:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Gor Aleksanyan, 22, of Glendale
10:10 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Erik Alexander Ruano, 31, of North Hollywood
11:22 p.m. at Victory Blvd.
Driving under the influence

Brittany Anderson, 27, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving with a suspended license, Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Rosemary Camacho, 42, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Craig Ordelheide of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Driving under the influence

Evelyn Asadoorian, 20, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of drugs without a prescription

May 24:
Paula Novellibatikh, 49, of Burbank
12:01 a.m. at 618 E. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Child endangerment, Battery on a police officer, Battery

Leonel Nunez Gomez, 35, of Burbank
12:20 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery warrant

Devonne Anthony Veiga, 23, of Woodland Hills
1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Adlai Jacob Anderson, 21, of Tarzana
1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Giving false identification to police officer, Burglary warrant, Petty theft warrant

Naila Renai Culpepper, 44, of Los Angeles
7:15 a.m. by LAPD 77th Division
Petty theft warrant

Raymondo Cruz Chavez, 39, of Burbank
9 a.m. at 555 E. Olive Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Ishealle Marroquin, 36, of Panorama City
4 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs

Robert William Amores-Castillo, 27, of Los Angeles
4:20 p.m. at Third St. & Angeleno Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant

Michael John Starsmere, 55, of Van Nuys
7:25 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Normandie Rose Jones, 18, of Los Angeles
7:36 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Richard Ivan Aguirre, 22, of Los Angeles
7:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Drug possession

David DiStefano, 18, of West Hills
8:50 p.m. at Thornton Ave., & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Ricardo Beltran, 52, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence

Gregory Grill, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

May 23:
Gabrielle Christine Neiers, 19, of Westlake Village
2:35 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence

Oshin Grigorian, 52, of Burbank
7 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Possession of methamphetamine

Armond Trakarian, 46, of Burbank
7:30 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Driving without a license warrants

David Alan Dunn, 51, of Burbank
9:25 a.m.by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

James Clark Ryan, 22, of Burbank
11:15 a.m. at 325 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon

Melissa Seyvert Schuerman, 24, of Canyon Country
10:15 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drugs without a prescription

Deserre Vannoy, 32, of Citrus Heights
12:28 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Hit and run

Rolando Valenzuela, 49, of Burbank
4:50 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Prostitution warrant

Rickey Lee Saum, 45, of Burbank
7:10 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Robin Kay Van Dyl, 51, of Burbank
9:55 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence, Violating a protective order

Michael Allen Grissom, 56, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery, Driving without a license warrant

Yvonne Vargas of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Public intoxication

Jeffrey Carranza of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Public intoxication

Maira Perdomo, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence,  Failure to appear warrant

Felix Bonilla, 39, of Burbank
LAPD
Prostitution

May 22:
Henry Velez, 38, of Panorama City
1 a.m. at Hatteras St. and Evergreen St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Karina Elizabeth Vasquez, 24, of Sun Valley
2:10 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Immigration violation

Sevan Yeghiazarian, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada
4:32 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

William Leroy Butler, 69, of Burbank
3:05 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)
Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrants

Sandra Marie Garcia, 47, of North Hollywood
4 p.m. at 1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)
Petty theft

Haig Ara Eskidjian, 33, of Burbank
9:40 p.m. at 410 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Battery

Jonathan S. Justiss, 26, of Burbank
West Valley CHP
Driving under the influence, Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Arteaga, 23,  of Burbank
LAPD
Burglary, Parole violation

Jeffrey Udeozor, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Annoying or molesting a child under 18

May 21:
Adrenne Elizabeth Laksfoss, 40, of Burbank
2:34 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Bringing drugs into a jail

Ryan Benedict Haggerty, 19, of Burbank
12 noon at 2017 Trudi Ln., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon

Armen Hartyoon Hagop, 47, of Burbank
1:55 p.m. at Sixth St. & Cypress Ave., Burbank
Domestic violence, Violating a court order, Vandalism

Nicholas Aguilar, 23, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. at 2336 N. Fairview St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Burglary warrant, Battery warrant, Reckless driving warrant

Jeremy David Tolan, 23, of Hollywood
11:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Marijuana possession

Robert Oliver Jones, 25, of Burbank
11:55 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Trespassing

Cristina Madrigal, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank
LAPD
Reckless driving

Melissa S. Ruiz, 27, of Burbank
Covina PD
Possession of methamphetamine

May 20:
Rand Americo Ramirez-Flores, 22, of Sylmar
4:15 a.m. at Allen Ave.& Lake St., Glendale
Driving under the influence

Rony Alexander Saravia, 39, of Pasadena
8:40 a.m. at First St. & Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Hit and run warrant, Driving without a license warrant

Vicki Lee Lumley, 58, of Burbank
11 a.m. at 2212 Peyton Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon

Hiusty Martha Rivera, 49, of Sun Valley
5 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft

Ronald John Makerove, 68, of Burbank
7:50 p.m. at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Pavilions)
Burglary

Ryan Clement, 33, of Burbank
8:55 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Heather Tyler of Burbank
Ventura CHP
Driving under the influence, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Josh Datson, 32, of Burbank
LAPD
Trespassing

May 19:
Christopher Kizirian, 27, of Canoga Park
1:17 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Salvador Serrano, 48, of North Hollywood
1:30 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Allan Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Ashley Marie Kleckly, 21, of Monrovia
3:43 a.m. at 134 Freeway and Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Ashley Ortiz, 21, of Glendale
3:46 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Tulare Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Fredelly Alexander Amaya, 28, of Glendale
7:30 a.m. by Glendale PD
Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Garry Keshishyan, 49, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. at 812 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Vandalism

Maynor Joel Moralex, 23, of Pacoima
7:20 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft

Cynthia Ann Peterson, 56, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants, Petty theft warrant

Adrian Martinez, 33, of Burbank
East Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence

Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Under the influence of drugs

Heather Tyler, 38, of Burbank
Moorpark CHP
Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving under the influence

May 18:
Luis Cabrera, 45, of Glendale
2:45 a.m. 924 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Corner Bar)
Public intoxication

Derek George Sherinian, 46, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Sydnee Barbara Osborne, 26, of Beverly Hills
5 p.m. at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Buena Vista Library)
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Arlow Bufford Stewart, 31, of Burbank
7:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Possessions drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest warrant, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrants, Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant

Alain Humberto Umana, 45, of Los Angeles
7:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)
Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Juan Manuel Peregrino, 37, of Burbank
8:40 p.m. at 2120 N. Brighton St., Burbank
Grand theft, Assault with a deadly weapon warrant

Jose DeJesus Hernandes-Diaz, 35, Burbank
7:40 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Frederic St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Identity theft, Resisting arrest warrant, Arson warrant

Crystal Vergara, 25, of Burbank
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
Public intoxication

Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Under the influence of drugs, Resisting arrest

May 17:
Stepan Noroyan, 48, of Los Angeles
2:29 a.m. at 1320 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Carl’s Jr.)
Driving under the influence

Aline Ghirard, 30, of North Hollywood
8:30 a.m. at 10407 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
Burglary

Alexander Joseph Bulinski, 21, of Sun Valley
11:25 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Drug possession warrant

Michael Mejia Maceual, 36, of North Hills
12:17 p.m. 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Petty theft

Jon Christian Peterson, 50, of Burbank
5:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Disorderly conduct warrant

Raul Ernesto Torres, 46, of North Hollywood
8:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)
Burglary

Alex Sanchez, 21, of Arleta
9:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana for sale warrant

Varajan Shamamyan, 25, of North Hollywood
10 p.m. by Glendale PD
Driving without a license warrant

Yenny Galan, 31, of North Hollywood
10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication

Maritza Jimenez-Linars, 35, of Los Angeles
10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication

David John Kuzia, 29, of Los Angeles
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear warrant

David Kern Snodgrass, 53, of Santa Monica
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Driving without a license warrant

Daniel A. Hernandez, 21, of Burbank
West Valley CHP
Driving under the influence, Excessive blood alcohol level

May 16:
Adam Francis Horrocks, 42, of Burbank
10:25 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Blanca Esmeralda Flores, 28, of Burbank
1:10 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Kristin Marie Bowman, 31, of Burbank
1:20 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank
6:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants, Alcohol in public park warrants

Jennifer Rae Struchen, 34, of Lake Balboa
6:30 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress St., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft

Steven Louis Share, 56, of Burbank
9:15 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence warrant, Violating a protective order warrant, Violating a court order warrants

Jaime Hernandez, 25, of Los Angeles
10:15 p.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division
Reckless driving warrant

Charlina Jean Hessling, 31, of Tujunga
11:20 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & California St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Methamphetamine possession warrant

Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

Alexandra Cleveland, 27, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

May 15:
Alisa Abedstephen, 25, of Glendale
3:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. & First St. (B of A parking lot)
Driving under the influence

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 19, of Valley Village
3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Vandalism, Probation violation, Driving without a license warrant

Daniel Anthony Valdivia, 20, of Sylmar
3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Vandalism

Seth Trevor Pergament, 33, of Van Nuys
9 a.m. at 17420 Vanowen St., Van Nuys
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine

Jennifer Lin Trintrakul, 32, of Lake Balboa
17420 Vanowen St. Van Nuys
Burglary

Aaron Mendez, 29, of Burbank
11:50 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant

James Joseph Jones, 51, of Pacoima
11:15 a.m. at 501 S. Buena Vista St. (Providence St. Joseph Medical Center)
Driving under the influence

Virgilita Mabasa Diapo, 71, of Burbank
1 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft

David James Vondracek, 41, of Burbank
8:20 p.m. by Burbank PD
Child abuse

Jesse Anthony Lasso, 38, Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 250 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threat

Michael Nazo of Burbank
Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station
Robbery

Ashley Beaver, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession

May 14:
Johnny Nadzharyan, 21, of North Hollywood
2:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Jerver Orellana, 38, of Burbank
2:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Verdugo Dr., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank
11:15 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery, Violating a court order

Xavier Coronado Chavez, 58, of Burbank
5:20 p.m. at 450 E. Olive Ave., Burbank
Brandishing a weapon warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Possession of a shopping cart warrant, Municipal code violation warrant

Andrew Maynard, 24, of Burbank
10:15 p.m. at 137 N. Ontario St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Christine Satenic Ter Gevorkian, 21, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 725 N. Scott Rd., Burbank
Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession

Emanuil Manukian, 28, of North Hollywood
11:15 p.m. at 1720 Scott Rd., Burbank
Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession

Natalia Rodriguez, 29, of Burbank
11:30 p.m.  by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Keilin Young of Burbank
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Child endangerment

Jaime Urquiza of Burbank
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence

Carlo Aghakian, 53, of Burbank
LAPD
Grand theft

Mario Tudela, 35, of Burbank
LAPD
Parole violation

Gabriel Diazrueda, 19, of Burbank
LAPD
Marijuana possession

Jason M. Sherman, 39, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Warrants

May 13:
Paul Thomas Bochary, 44, of Glendale
2:50 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Violation of a court order warrant, failure to appear warrant

Marcelo Eduardo Mena, 19, of Winnetka
12:35 p.m. at 200 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Petty theft

Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 44, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at 503 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants, Open container of alcohol in public warrant

David Gene Padgett, 43, of Los Angeles
4:20 p.m. at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)
Burglary

Jesus Rodriguez, 50, of Los Angeles
7:10 p.m. by Pasadena PD
Bringing drugs into a jail warrant

May 12:
Celest Marie Padilla, 24, of Sanger
1:50 a.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Elder abuse warrant

Scott Lyle Davis, 26, of Burbank
3:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Evangelina Tostado, 46, of Burbank
3:50 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)
Petty theft

Darlene Nancy Swann, 55, of Burbank
3:45 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Vipanjeet Singh, 23, of Sylmar
6:45 p.m. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft

Curt Alan Burns, 49, of Burbank
7:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd.  & Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Kevan K. Tanigaw of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property

Arpa Matevosyan, 23, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence

Alejandro Camacho, 39, of Burbank
Stockton PD
Forgery

Faine M. Jennings, 24, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Drug Possession, Resisting arrest

May 11:
Jovani Gomez, 29, of Los Angeles
12:31 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Lake St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Disturbing the peace warrant

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 37, of Wilie, Texas
1:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

Arnold Grajeda, 24, of North Hollywood
2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Keilin Laron Young, 27, of Burbank
2:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Child endangerment warrant, Carrying a concealed dagger warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Brandon Rocca, 25, of Burbank
2:35 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Christian Andres Coronel, 22, of Sun Valley
4 a.m. at 2600 N. San Fernando Blvd.
Driving under the influence

Darryl Anthony Swim, 28, of North Hollywood
4:50 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants, Driving without a license warrant

Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles
7:15 a.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Trespassing

Vachik Barouni, 52, of Burbank
7:44 a.m. at Palm Ave. & Seventh St., Burbank
Drug possession, Driving under the influence

Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles
12:40 p.m. at 150 E. Angeleno St., Burbank (Holiday Inn)
Trespassing

Maria Guzman, 51, of Norh Hollywood
6:44 p.. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft

Justin Robert McNeal, 23, of Burbank
7:35 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Third St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Probation violionl.

Cynthia Ann Glickman, 49, of Valley Village
11:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd.  & Maple St., Burbak
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant

May 10:
Darrel Eugene Waters, 40, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Front St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants,  Failure to appear warrant

Victor Joseph Ramirez, 32, of Oxnard
7:40 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license, False vehicle registration

Sandra Marie Martinez, 41, of Sylmar
1 p.m. by San Fernando PD
Petty theft

Parveen Mehdi, 56, of Pacoima
3:15 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Petty heft

Charles Robert Doggett, 36, of Sherman Oaks
6:25 p.m. at 2906 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant, Local ordinance violation warrant

Ran Matthew Jones, 27, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Cordova St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant

Chacko Jacob, 26, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Defrauding an innkeeper

Brianna Marie Tinsley, 21, of Burbank
9:40 p.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Drug possession warrant

Hamlet Tavanian, 44, of Glendale
11:45 p.m. at  648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Drug possession warrants

May 9:
John Franklin Plummer, Jr., 58, of La Crescenta
1:30 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Fifth St., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants

Lanicesa Javon Dill, 26, of Elk Grove
11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Shaneese LaTrell Day, 35, of Sacramento
11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Jose Luis Rosiles, 32, of Granada Hills
1 p.m. at 15945 Index St., Granada Hills
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Possession of methamphetamine for sale warrant, Driving without a license warrant, Immigation violation

Roxanna Diaz, 25, of Los Angeles
1:45 p.m. at 2627 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Bob Hope Airport)
Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant

Brittany Marshae Cole, 20,of Los Angeles
3:50 p.m. at 245 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Burlington Coat Factory)
Petty theft

Agoub Asador Agoub, 86, of Burbank
2:20 p.m.  at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)
Petty theft

Zhiguang Zhang, 32 of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Raul Ortiz, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Loitering with intent to engage in drug activity

May 8:
Josue Francisco Escreno, 26, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

William Manuel Rivas, Jr., 24, of Burbank
12:25 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery warrant

Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 23, of Sun Valley
1:15 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession

George McGee, 51, of Burbank
8:20 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Myers St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants

Sandra D. Posserdeandrade, 48, of Pasadena
2:40 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft

Shirley Mae Franta, 68, of Burbank
3:35 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Joshua Robert Mauzey, 30, of San Dimas
4:30 p.m.  at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank
Sexual battery, Battery, Failure to appear warrant

Erika Ashley Elsleban, 42, of Burbank
10:15 p.m. at 1501 Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine, Petty theft infraction warrant

Jeremy Norman Renta, 34, of Burbank
11:32 p.m. at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Brooke Nicole Edwards, 28, of Burbank
11:40 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession, Burglary

William Rivas, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Spousal battery

Aram Drmandjian, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Hit and run

Cimitri M. Koutsoukos, 35, of Burbank
Central Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence

May 7:
Aldo Rene Interiano, 40, of Burbank
12:33 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Keith Michael Bryan, 27, of Santa Monica
1:50 a.m. at 1100 N. Scott Rd., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant

Abraham Penate, 23, of North Hollywood
11:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Jose Mendez Coria, 54, of Burbank
11:45 a.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Vandalism

Michael James Palumbo, 22, of Burbank
1 p.m. at 222 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats, Stalking, Resisting arrest

Salvatore Joseph Sebergrandio, 46, of Burbank
2:55 p.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (7-Eleven)
Assault with a deadly weapon

Raul Raymundo Ledesma, 29, of South Gate
7:15 p.m. on Victory Blvd. south of Alameda Ave., Burbank
Carrying a concealed dagger

Marlyn Rocibel Mancia, 37, of North Hollywood
8:20 p.m. at 683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)
Petty theft with prior convictions

Gregg Steven Schoenfeld, 53, of Studio City
8:50 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Drug possession

Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank
9:05 p.m. a Buena Vista St. & Pacific Ave., Burbank
Vandalism warrant

Shawn Edward Wilson, 42, of Newhall
10:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole violation

Stephanie Mason, 19, of Burbank
11:55 p.m. at 721 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Felony resisting arrest

Sean Winchester, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving with a suspended license, Driving without a license warrant

Robert Klatt, 49, of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Driving under the influence

Victor Martinez, 24, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Giving false information to a peace officer, Public intoxication, Warrants

 

May 6:
Anthony DeShaun Patrick, 26, of Canoga Park
12:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Michael Francis Parish, 31, of Burbank
3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Elsi Garay, 20, of Burbank
10:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Grand theft credit card, Carrying a concealed dagger, Bringing drugs into a jail

Abundio Medina, 49, of Los Angeles
4 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)
Burglary

Lizzette Carreno, 20, of Sun Valley
5:35 p.m. at  1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)
Burglary

Jon Christian Petersen, 50, of Burbank
6:35 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Keystone St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Christian Marie Benavides, 51, of Whittier
9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Teodi Petrosian, 22, of Glendale
10:45 p.m. at 1801 Wildwood Dr., Eagle Rock
Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Vartan Nersessian, 68, of Burbank
LAPD
LA Municipal Code violation

Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank
LAPD
Parole violation

Jose Morales, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

May 5:
Shervin Esmaeli, 22, of Reseda
1 a.m.. at Hollywood Way & Clark Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Matthew Christopher Woodward, 27, of La Canada
3:39 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Alan Leroy Gosselin, 65, of Burbank
8:45 a.m. at Clark Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank
11:45 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Alexander Michael Denkovski, 43, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Bernadete Ramirez Teoli, 43, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank
Probation violation

Jessica Cuateco, 20, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. by Glendale PD
Making criminal threats warrant, battery against emergency personnel warrant

Mauricio Velez, Jr., 31, of Arleta
8:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Trespassing

Gregory Welsh of Burbank
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence

Oscar Moreno, 41, of Burbank
LAPD
Violating a Domestic Relations Court order

May 4:
Tuom Montes, 20, of Sun Valley
12:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Hit and run warrant

Anthony Andrew DiMaggio, 28, of Van Nuys
12:45 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Loitering with intent to commit prostitution warrant, Failuire to appear warrant

Tracey Kaplani, 42, of Burbank
12:55 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession. Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Philip Richard Cortez, 24, of Bakersfield
1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrants, Parole violation warrant

Jose Javier Guterrez, 30,of Burbank
1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank
False registration sticker  on vehicle

Daniel Holbert, 44, of Burbank
4:20 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Delaware Rd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Scott Bryan Whitenack, 55, of Burbank
10:50 a.m. at 3417 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Illegally obtaining of utility service warrant

Jonathan Scott Gosselin, 27, of Burbank
5 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants

Kristin Michelle Tapp, 32, of Studio City
9:30 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Sanchez, 28, of Los Angeles
11:18 p.m. at Angeleno Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Jon M. Vick, 58, of Burbank
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department
Disturbing the peace by fighting

John Gentle, 56, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving with a suspended license, Driving an unregistered vehicle

May 3:
Marcas Lenard Harris, 25, of North Hollywood
1:40 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & First St., Burbank
Making criminal threats

Ricardo Manzano, 23, of Sun Valley
7:30 a.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division
Public intoxication warrant

Kyle Strand, 33, of Burbank
9:55 a.m. at 328 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Petty theft with prior arrests warrant

Paul Trino Apodaca, 33, of Burbank
11:25 a.m. at 207 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats warrant

Brian Patrick Cremin, 22, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank
Resisting arrest

Phillip Michael Purcell, 26, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest

Deanna Laura Perez, 36, of Sun Valley
2:35 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft

David Rodriguez-Delgado, 27, of Lancaster
3:50 p.m. by Burbank PD
Child endangerment, Spousal battery, Petty theft warrant

Dorothy Mae McCants, 28, of Bakersfield
4:30 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Parole violation

Ryan Robert Coverly, 37, of Burbank
6 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs

David Nathaniel Harper, 49, of Hollywood
10:05 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Drug possession, Driving under the influence

Todd Dereck Taylor, 53, of West Hollywood
10:05  p.m.  at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Drug possession

Ramon Diaz, 38, of San Fernando
11:02 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Cohasset St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Paul Nicholas Warner, 48, of Burbank
10:37 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence, Evading a police officer, Drug possession, Reckless driving

Tae Hwa Lee, 24, of Burbank
11:56 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Daren Lee of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Public intoxication

Carrie N. Camacho, 33, of Burbank
Santa Monica PD
Driving under the influence

Carrie Camacho, 33, of Burbank
West Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence

May 2:
Nubar Norayr Chiroglyan, 25, of North Hollywood
1:20 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Kittridge St., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Mario Gonzalez-Reyes, 26, of Los Angeles
2:13 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

John Johnson, 55, of Los Angeles
5 p.m. at 1015 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Burglary, Resisting arrest, Petty theft with prior convictions warrants

Melody Carmel Cross, 30, of North Hollywood
6 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Florence St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joseph Michael Lupercio, 21, of Sylmar
8 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Vandalism, Bringing drugs into a jail

Ulises Lara, 45, of Burbank
7:53 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving under the influence, Vandalism

Kenneth Romero, 19, of Sylmar
8:05 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Possession of vandalism tools, Possesion of drug paraphernalia

Tammy Joyce Austin, 55, of Glendale
11:30 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Denny Ave., North Hollywood
Possession of methamphetamine

Jeffrey Caldwell, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence,

Rolando Valenzula of Burbank
LAPD
Prostitution

Salvador Rios, 39, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Parole violation

Christina Sandoval of Burbank
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
False personation

May 1:
Roberto Fuentes, 28, of Sun Valley
12:48 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Chermak St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Brian Edward Hardy, 24, of Burbank
2:01 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Paul Lupinsky, 61, of Sherman Oaks
8:50 a.m. at 3600 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Perla Bernsein, 65, of North Hollywood
3:40 p.m. at 1551 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Michael’s)
Petty theft

Tajiddin Yamini Shabazz, 30, of Los Angeles
6:55 p.m. at 1501 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)
Petty theft

Emmanuel Webster-Juarez Cortes, 26, of Burbank
8:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

Sonja Celeste Pierce, 30, of Sherman Oaks
11 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant

Christopher Gladney, 45, of Burbank
LAPD
Probation violation

Karen Youngsturgeon, 57, of Burbank
West Covina PD
Failure to appear warrant

