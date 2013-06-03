Arrest Reports for May 2013

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrestes made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated.

May 31:

Sabatha Samantha Landers, 38, of Los Angeles

12:45 a.m. at Thornton Ave. & Frederic St., Burbank

Counterfeiting

Fidan Lilian Avedikian, 24, of Tujunga

2:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Elm Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Devin Arthur Dickey, 21, of Burbank

8 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank

Drug possession

Wayne Derrick Bailey, 23, of El Sobrante

4:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Eugene Robert Brown, 50, of Van Nuys

4:50 p.m. at 528 N. Griffith Park Dr., Burbank

Exhibition of speed warrant

Michelle Diane Newman, 35, of Chatsworth

8:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Alice Lorraine Quintero, 48, of Alhambra

8:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)

Petty theft with prior convictions, Driving with a suspended license warrant,

Jasmine Renee McGowan, 28, of Redding

11:20 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant

Joseph Alberto Ramos, 28, of Sun Valley

11:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)

Driving under the influence warrant

Sonja Jo Sadi, 45, of North Hollywood

11:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. and Edison Blvd., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Speeding ticket warrant

May 30:

Sean Paul McAteer, 30, of Burbank

7:55 a.m. a 1300 W. Olive Ave.

Child annoying, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrants



Juan Carlos Santillian, 47, of Sun Valley

8 a.m. at Vanowen St. & Lima St., Burbank

Driving without a license warrants

Stephanie Marie Anderson, 28, of Burbank

9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank

Possession of drugs for sale

Nathan William Charles, 35, of Burbank

9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank

Giving false identification to a police officer, Parole violation

Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank

9:30 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Scott Iraheta, 23, of Burbank

10:35 a.m. at 279 N. Florence St., Burbank

Parole violation warrant

Erika C. Dorati, 40, of Glendora

1:10 p.m. at 191 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank

Forgery

Peter John Pangiotis, 53, of Burbank

3:15 p.m. at 240 E. Palm Ave., Burbank

Having an open container of alcohol in public, Failure to appear warrants

Antonio Quintero, 35, of North Hollywood

7:06 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Dustin Gene Nelson, 35, of Burbank

10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Francisco G. Juarez of Burbank

Glendale PD

Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tommy Phillips, 41, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

May 29:

Alexander Aghababayans, 39, of Glendale

2:50 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Edgar Bagayan, 28, of Burbank

3:30 a.m. at 1904 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank

Public intoxication

Fredy Stuardo Peralta, 36, of Burbank

9 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Robert Allen Kavnaugh, Jr., 28, of Desert Hot Springs

10:20 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)

Robbery

Nicolas Drew Dergan, 21, of North Hollywood

11 p.m. at Jeffries Ave. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank

Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants, Evading warrant, False license plate tags warrant



Jesse Jumper, 23, of Burbank

LAPD

Grand theft

Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank

LAPD

Burglary

May 28:

Brittany Lynn Burgess, 24, of Lancaster

12:25 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Riverside Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Reginald Everette Wallin, 36, of North Hollywood

1:58 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood

Driving under the influence

Lenard David Groomes, 45, of Bellflower

3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Trent Thomas, 50, of Compton

3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Trevon Anderson, 19, of Pasadena

3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank

Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools

Damon Toren Allen, 21, of Pasadena

3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank

Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools

Michael Hernandez, 45, of Burbank

8 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving under the influence warrant

Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia

11:05 a.m. at 270 S. Flower St., Burbank (Key Code Media)

Grand theft

Anthony Ortega, 61, of Burbank

10:53 a.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)

Robbery

Jose Luis Coria, 54,of Burbank

2:45 p.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Making criminal threats

Paul Matthew Caridad, 27, of Burbank

3 p.m. at 1838 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank

Battery with serious bodily injury

Randy Alan Ramirez, 32, of Burbank

5 p.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Avon St., Burbank

Identity theft

Donald Genelennon Cosper, 27, of North Hollywood

5 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)

Petty theft

Franklin Joseph Jennings, 19, of Burbank

5:25 p.m. at 1244 N. Screenland Dr., Burbank

Failure to appear warrant

Cynthis Anne Clickman, 49, of Valley Village

7:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

May 27:

Steve Eric Markey, 51, of Palmdale

4 p.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)

Burglary

Robert Anthony Mora, 48, of Lancaster

5:50 p.m. at 625 S. Main St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Antony Jordan Fix, 20, of Van Nuys

5:50 p.m. a Victory Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jonathon Pei, 37, of Burbank

11:15 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)

Possession of methamphetamine

Rafik Ebrahimi, 34, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Receiving stolen property

May 26:

Chrisslynn J. Emmanuel, 22, of Port Jefferson, New York

2:05 a.m. at 924 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Portofino Inn)

Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Diana Espejo, 34, of Los Angeles

11 a.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Possession of false indentification, Presenting false vehicle registration documents

James Clay Tyus, 50, of North Hollywood

4:01 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank

Resisting arrest

Marylou Remy, 56, of Burbank

9:30 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Justin Allen Fierro, 25, of Merced

9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank

Under the influence of drugs

Zack Carlton Morgan, 21, of Burbank

9:50 p.m. at Providencia Ave. & Lake St., Burbank

Municipal code violation

Dylan Michael Zamora, 20, of Burbank

9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon

Kyle Leiferman, 21, of Burbank

9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Oscar Martinez, 22, of Littlerock

11:15 p.m. at 4410 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Vandalism, Possession of graffiti tools

Arman Kirakosyan of Burbank

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Felony warrants

May 25:

Jason Samuel Binder, 30, of Arleta

12:40 a.m. at 3206 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank

Drug possession, Burglary warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Felix Khosrovian, 37, of Burbank

1:15 a.m. at 415 N. Shelton St., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Sean Barnett, 20, of Tarzana

2:20 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Scott Sarred Cohen, 20, of Studio City

2:25 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank

Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication

Andranik Andrew Gevshenian, 21, of Burbank

3:56 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Kimberly Michelle Brown, 21, of Rialto

7:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Luis Fabian Orozco, 37, of Los Angeles

4 p.m. by Arcadia PD

Public intoxication warrant

Hahn Raelle McDonald, 30, of Redondo Beach

4 p.m. a Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Failure to appear warrant

Tina Reithmiller, 31, of Burbank

6:20 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Petty theft warrant

German Camacho Silva, 23, of Glendale

7:34 p.m. San Fernando Blvd. & Grismer Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Driving without a license warrant

Lourdes Avitia, 38, of Burbank

8:30 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Failure to appear warrant

John Clifford Sims, 61, of Burbank

9:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Gor Aleksanyan, 22, of Glendale

10:10 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Erik Alexander Ruano, 31, of North Hollywood

11:22 p.m. at Victory Blvd.

Driving under the influence

Brittany Anderson, 27, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Driving with a suspended license, Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Rosemary Camacho, 42, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Craig Ordelheide of Burbank

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Driving under the influence

Evelyn Asadoorian, 20, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Possession of drugs without a prescription

May 24:

Paula Novellibatikh, 49, of Burbank

12:01 a.m. at 618 E. Cedar Ave., Burbank

Child endangerment, Battery on a police officer, Battery



Leonel Nunez Gomez, 35, of Burbank

12:20 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery warrant

Devonne Anthony Veiga, 23, of Woodland Hills

1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Adlai Jacob Anderson, 21, of Tarzana

1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank

Giving false identification to police officer, Burglary warrant, Petty theft warrant

Naila Renai Culpepper, 44, of Los Angeles

7:15 a.m. by LAPD 77th Division

Petty theft warrant

Raymondo Cruz Chavez, 39, of Burbank

9 a.m. at 555 E. Olive Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Ishealle Marroquin, 36, of Panorama City

4 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank

Under the influence of drugs

Robert William Amores-Castillo, 27, of Los Angeles

4:20 p.m. at Third St. & Angeleno Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant

Michael John Starsmere, 55, of Van Nuys

7:25 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Normandie Rose Jones, 18, of Los Angeles

7:36 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Richard Ivan Aguirre, 22, of Los Angeles

7:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Drug possession

David DiStefano, 18, of West Hills

8:50 p.m. at Thornton Ave., & Naomi St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Ricardo Beltran, 52, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Driving under the influence

Gregory Grill, 47, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

May 23:

Gabrielle Christine Neiers, 19, of Westlake Village

2:35 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood

Driving under the influence

Oshin Grigorian, 52, of Burbank

7 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Possession of methamphetamine

Armond Trakarian, 46, of Burbank

7:30 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank

Driving without a license warrants

David Alan Dunn, 51, of Burbank

9:25 a.m.by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

James Clark Ryan, 22, of Burbank

11:15 a.m. at 325 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon

Melissa Seyvert Schuerman, 24, of Canyon Country

10:15 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drugs without a prescription

Deserre Vannoy, 32, of Citrus Heights

12:28 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Hit and run

Rolando Valenzuela, 49, of Burbank

4:50 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Avon St., Burbank

Prostitution warrant

Rickey Lee Saum, 45, of Burbank

7:10 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Robin Kay Van Dyl, 51, of Burbank

9:55 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence, Violating a protective order

Michael Allen Grissom, 56, of Burbank

11:15 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery, Driving without a license warrant

Yvonne Vargas of Burbank

Simi Valley PD

Public intoxication

Jeffrey Carranza of Burbank

Simi Valley PD

Public intoxication

Maira Perdomo, 28, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Felix Bonilla, 39, of Burbank

LAPD

Prostitution

May 22:

Henry Velez, 38, of Panorama City

1 a.m. at Hatteras St. and Evergreen St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Karina Elizabeth Vasquez, 24, of Sun Valley

2:10 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Immigration violation

Sevan Yeghiazarian, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada

4:32 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

William Leroy Butler, 69, of Burbank

3:05 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)

Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrants

Sandra Marie Garcia, 47, of North Hollywood

4 p.m. at 1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)

Petty theft

Haig Ara Eskidjian, 33, of Burbank

9:40 p.m. at 410 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank

Battery

Jonathan S. Justiss, 26, of Burbank

West Valley CHP

Driving under the influence, Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Arteaga, 23, of Burbank

LAPD

Burglary, Parole violation

Jeffrey Udeozor, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Annoying or molesting a child under 18

May 21:

Adrenne Elizabeth Laksfoss, 40, of Burbank

2:34 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Bringing drugs into a jail

Ryan Benedict Haggerty, 19, of Burbank

12 noon at 2017 Trudi Ln., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon

Armen Hartyoon Hagop, 47, of Burbank

1:55 p.m. at Sixth St. & Cypress Ave., Burbank

Domestic violence, Violating a court order, Vandalism

Nicholas Aguilar, 23, of Burbank

8:15 p.m. at 2336 N. Fairview St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Burglary warrant, Battery warrant, Reckless driving warrant

Jeremy David Tolan, 23, of Hollywood

11:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Marijuana possession

Robert Oliver Jones, 25, of Burbank

11:55 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Trespassing

Cristina Madrigal, 34, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank

LAPD

Reckless driving

Melissa S. Ruiz, 27, of Burbank

Covina PD

Possession of methamphetamine

May 20:

Rand Americo Ramirez-Flores, 22, of Sylmar

4:15 a.m. at Allen Ave.& Lake St., Glendale

Driving under the influence

Rony Alexander Saravia, 39, of Pasadena

8:40 a.m. at First St. & Orange Grove Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant, Hit and run warrant, Driving without a license warrant

Vicki Lee Lumley, 58, of Burbank

11 a.m. at 2212 Peyton Ave., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon

Hiusty Martha Rivera, 49, of Sun Valley

5 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Petty theft

Ronald John Makerove, 68, of Burbank

7:50 p.m. at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Pavilions)

Burglary

Ryan Clement, 33, of Burbank

8:55 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Heather Tyler of Burbank

Ventura CHP

Driving under the influence, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Josh Datson, 32, of Burbank

LAPD

Trespassing

May 19:

Christopher Kizirian, 27, of Canoga Park

1:17 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Salvador Serrano, 48, of North Hollywood

1:30 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Allan Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Ashley Marie Kleckly, 21, of Monrovia

3:43 a.m. at 134 Freeway and Alameda Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Ashley Ortiz, 21, of Glendale

3:46 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Tulare Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Fredelly Alexander Amaya, 28, of Glendale

7:30 a.m. by Glendale PD

Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Garry Keshishyan, 49, of Burbank

12:15 a.m. at 812 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank

Vandalism

Maynor Joel Moralex, 23, of Pacoima

7:20 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)

Petty theft

Cynthia Ann Peterson, 56, of Burbank

7:55 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants, Petty theft warrant

Adrian Martinez, 33, of Burbank

East Los Angeles CHP

Driving under the influence

Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank

Madera County Sheriff’s Department

Under the influence of drugs

Heather Tyler, 38, of Burbank

Moorpark CHP

Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving under the influence

May 18:

Luis Cabrera, 45, of Glendale

2:45 a.m. 924 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Corner Bar)

Public intoxication

Derek George Sherinian, 46, of Burbank

12:10 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Sydnee Barbara Osborne, 26, of Beverly Hills

5 p.m. at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Buena Vista Library)

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Arlow Bufford Stewart, 31, of Burbank

7:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank

Possessions drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest warrant, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrants, Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant

Alain Humberto Umana, 45, of Los Angeles

7:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)

Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Juan Manuel Peregrino, 37, of Burbank

8:40 p.m. at 2120 N. Brighton St., Burbank

Grand theft, Assault with a deadly weapon warrant

Jose DeJesus Hernandes-Diaz, 35, Burbank

7:40 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Frederic St., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Identity theft, Resisting arrest warrant, Arson warrant

Crystal Vergara, 25, of Burbank

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Public intoxication

Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank

Madera County Sheriff’s Department

Under the influence of drugs, Resisting arrest

May 17:

Stepan Noroyan, 48, of Los Angeles

2:29 a.m. at 1320 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Carl’s Jr.)

Driving under the influence

Aline Ghirard, 30, of North Hollywood

8:30 a.m. at 10407 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

Burglary

Alexander Joseph Bulinski, 21, of Sun Valley

11:25 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank

Drug possession warrant

Michael Mejia Maceual, 36, of North Hills

12:17 p.m. 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Petty theft

Jon Christian Peterson, 50, of Burbank

5:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Disorderly conduct warrant

Raul Ernesto Torres, 46, of North Hollywood

8:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)

Burglary

Alex Sanchez, 21, of Arleta

9:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana for sale warrant

Varajan Shamamyan, 25, of North Hollywood

10 p.m. by Glendale PD

Driving without a license warrant

Yenny Galan, 31, of North Hollywood

10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Public intoxication

Maritza Jimenez-Linars, 35, of Los Angeles

10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Public intoxication

David John Kuzia, 29, of Los Angeles

11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear warrant

David Kern Snodgrass, 53, of Santa Monica

11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Driving without a license warrant

Daniel A. Hernandez, 21, of Burbank

West Valley CHP

Driving under the influence, Excessive blood alcohol level

May 16:

Adam Francis Horrocks, 42, of Burbank

10:25 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Blanca Esmeralda Flores, 28, of Burbank

1:10 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Kristin Marie Bowman, 31, of Burbank

1:20 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank

6:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication warrants, Alcohol in public park warrants

Jennifer Rae Struchen, 34, of Lake Balboa

6:30 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress St., Burbank (Macy’s)

Petty theft

Steven Louis Share, 56, of Burbank

9:15 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence warrant, Violating a protective order warrant, Violating a court order warrants

Jaime Hernandez, 25, of Los Angeles

10:15 p.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division

Reckless driving warrant

Charlina Jean Hessling, 31, of Tujunga

11:20 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & California St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Methamphetamine possession warrant

Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

Alexandra Cleveland, 27, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

May 15:

Alisa Abedstephen, 25, of Glendale

3:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. & First St. (B of A parking lot)

Driving under the influence

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 19, of Valley Village

3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Vandalism, Probation violation, Driving without a license warrant

Daniel Anthony Valdivia, 20, of Sylmar

3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Vandalism

Seth Trevor Pergament, 33, of Van Nuys

9 a.m. at 17420 Vanowen St., Van Nuys

Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine

Jennifer Lin Trintrakul, 32, of Lake Balboa

17420 Vanowen St. Van Nuys

Burglary

Aaron Mendez, 29, of Burbank

11:50 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank

Failure to appear warrant

James Joseph Jones, 51, of Pacoima

11:15 a.m. at 501 S. Buena Vista St. (Providence St. Joseph Medical Center)

Driving under the influence

Virgilita Mabasa Diapo, 71, of Burbank

1 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)

Petty theft

David James Vondracek, 41, of Burbank

8:20 p.m. by Burbank PD

Child abuse

Jesse Anthony Lasso, 38, Burbank

11:15 p.m. at 250 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Making criminal threat

Michael Nazo of Burbank

Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station

Robbery

Ashley Beaver, 20, of Burbank

LAPD

Drug possession

May 14:

Johnny Nadzharyan, 21, of North Hollywood

2:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Jerver Orellana, 38, of Burbank

2:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Verdugo Dr., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank

11:15 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery, Violating a court order

Xavier Coronado Chavez, 58, of Burbank

5:20 p.m. at 450 E. Olive Ave., Burbank

Brandishing a weapon warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Possession of a shopping cart warrant, Municipal code violation warrant

Andrew Maynard, 24, of Burbank

10:15 p.m. at 137 N. Ontario St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Christine Satenic Ter Gevorkian, 21, of Burbank

11:15 p.m. at 725 N. Scott Rd., Burbank

Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession

Emanuil Manukian, 28, of North Hollywood

11:15 p.m. at 1720 Scott Rd., Burbank

Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession

Natalia Rodriguez, 29, of Burbank

11:30 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Keilin Young of Burbank

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Child endangerment

Jaime Urquiza of Burbank

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

Driving under the influence

Carlo Aghakian, 53, of Burbank

LAPD

Grand theft

Mario Tudela, 35, of Burbank

LAPD

Parole violation

Gabriel Diazrueda, 19, of Burbank

LAPD

Marijuana possession

Jason M. Sherman, 39, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Warrants

May 13:

Paul Thomas Bochary, 44, of Glendale

2:50 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Violation of a court order warrant, failure to appear warrant

Marcelo Eduardo Mena, 19, of Winnetka

12:35 p.m. at 200 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Petty theft

Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 44, of Burbank

3:30 p.m. at 503 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants, Open container of alcohol in public warrant

David Gene Padgett, 43, of Los Angeles

4:20 p.m. at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)

Burglary

Jesus Rodriguez, 50, of Los Angeles

7:10 p.m. by Pasadena PD

Bringing drugs into a jail warrant

May 12:

Celest Marie Padilla, 24, of Sanger

1:50 a.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)

Elder abuse warrant

Scott Lyle Davis, 26, of Burbank

3:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Evangelina Tostado, 46, of Burbank

3:50 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)

Petty theft

Darlene Nancy Swann, 55, of Burbank

3:45 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Vipanjeet Singh, 23, of Sylmar

6:45 p.m. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)

Petty theft

Curt Alan Burns, 49, of Burbank

7:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Kevan K. Tanigaw of Burbank

Glendale PD

Possession of methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property

Arpa Matevosyan, 23, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Driving under the influence

Alejandro Camacho, 39, of Burbank

Stockton PD

Forgery

Faine M. Jennings, 24, of Burbank

Madera County Sheriff’s Department

Drug Possession, Resisting arrest

May 11:

Jovani Gomez, 29, of Los Angeles

12:31 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Lake St., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Disturbing the peace warrant

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 37, of Wilie, Texas

1:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

Arnold Grajeda, 24, of North Hollywood

2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Keilin Laron Young, 27, of Burbank

2:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank

Child endangerment warrant, Carrying a concealed dagger warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Brandon Rocca, 25, of Burbank

2:35 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Christian Andres Coronel, 22, of Sun Valley

4 a.m. at 2600 N. San Fernando Blvd.

Driving under the influence

Darryl Anthony Swim, 28, of North Hollywood

4:50 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrants, Driving without a license warrant

Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles

7:15 a.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)

Trespassing

Vachik Barouni, 52, of Burbank

7:44 a.m. at Palm Ave. & Seventh St., Burbank

Drug possession, Driving under the influence

Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles

12:40 p.m. at 150 E. Angeleno St., Burbank (Holiday Inn)

Trespassing

Maria Guzman, 51, of Norh Hollywood

6:44 p.. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)

Petty theft

Justin Robert McNeal, 23, of Burbank

7:35 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Third St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Probation violionl.

Cynthia Ann Glickman, 49, of Valley Village

11:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Maple St., Burbak

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant

May 10:

Darrel Eugene Waters, 40, of Burbank

4:30 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Front St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrants, Failure to appear warrant

Victor Joseph Ramirez, 32, of Oxnard

7:40 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license, False vehicle registration

Sandra Marie Martinez, 41, of Sylmar

1 p.m. by San Fernando PD

Petty theft

Parveen Mehdi, 56, of Pacoima

3:15 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Petty heft

Charles Robert Doggett, 36, of Sherman Oaks

6:25 p.m. at 2906 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Failure to appear warrant, Local ordinance violation warrant

Ran Matthew Jones, 27, of Burbank

7:55 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Cordova St., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant

Chacko Jacob, 26, of Burbank

9:10 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)

Defrauding an innkeeper

Brianna Marie Tinsley, 21, of Burbank

9:40 p.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division

Drug possession warrant

Hamlet Tavanian, 44, of Glendale

11:45 p.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank

Drug possession warrants

May 9:

John Franklin Plummer, Jr., 58, of La Crescenta

1:30 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Fifth St., Burbank

Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants

Lanicesa Javon Dill, 26, of Elk Grove

11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Shaneese LaTrell Day, 35, of Sacramento

11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Loitering with intent to commit prostitution

Jose Luis Rosiles, 32, of Granada Hills

1 p.m. at 15945 Index St., Granada Hills

Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Possession of methamphetamine for sale warrant, Driving without a license warrant, Immigation violation

Roxanna Diaz, 25, of Los Angeles

1:45 p.m. at 2627 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Bob Hope Airport)

Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant

Brittany Marshae Cole, 20,of Los Angeles

3:50 p.m. at 245 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Burlington Coat Factory)

Petty theft

Agoub Asador Agoub, 86, of Burbank

2:20 p.m. at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)

Petty theft



Zhiguang Zhang, 32 of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Raul Ortiz, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Loitering with intent to engage in drug activity

May 8:

Josue Francisco Escreno, 26, of Burbank

12:15 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

William Manuel Rivas, Jr., 24, of Burbank

12:25 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery warrant

Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 23, of Sun Valley

1:15 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession

George McGee, 51, of Burbank

8:20 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Myers St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrants

Sandra D. Posserdeandrade, 48, of Pasadena

2:40 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)

Petty theft

Shirley Mae Franta, 68, of Burbank

3:35 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Joshua Robert Mauzey, 30, of San Dimas

4:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank

Sexual battery, Battery, Failure to appear warrant

Erika Ashley Elsleban, 42, of Burbank

10:15 p.m. at 1501 Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)

Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine, Petty theft infraction warrant

Jeremy Norman Renta, 34, of Burbank

11:32 p.m. at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Brooke Nicole Edwards, 28, of Burbank

11:40 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Third St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Drug possession, Burglary

William Rivas, 24, of Burbank

LAPD

Spousal battery

Aram Drmandjian, 20, of Burbank

LAPD

Hit and run

Cimitri M. Koutsoukos, 35, of Burbank

Central Los Angeles CHP

Driving under the influence

May 7:

Aldo Rene Interiano, 40, of Burbank

12:33 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Keith Michael Bryan, 27, of Santa Monica

1:50 a.m. at 1100 N. Scott Rd., Burbank

Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant

Abraham Penate, 23, of North Hollywood

11:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Jose Mendez Coria, 54, of Burbank

11:45 a.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank

Vandalism

Michael James Palumbo, 22, of Burbank

1 p.m. at 222 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank

Making criminal threats, Stalking, Resisting arrest

Salvatore Joseph Sebergrandio, 46, of Burbank

2:55 p.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (7-Eleven)

Assault with a deadly weapon

Raul Raymundo Ledesma, 29, of South Gate

7:15 p.m. on Victory Blvd. south of Alameda Ave., Burbank

Carrying a concealed dagger

Marlyn Rocibel Mancia, 37, of North Hollywood

8:20 p.m. at 683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)

Petty theft with prior convictions

Gregg Steven Schoenfeld, 53, of Studio City

8:50 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Drug possession

Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank

9:05 p.m. a Buena Vista St. & Pacific Ave., Burbank

Vandalism warrant

Shawn Edward Wilson, 42, of Newhall

10:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole violation

Stephanie Mason, 19, of Burbank

11:55 p.m. at 721 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

Felony resisting arrest

Sean Winchester, 28, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving with a suspended license, Driving without a license warrant

Robert Klatt, 49, of Burbank

Simi Valley PD

Driving under the influence

Victor Martinez, 24, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Giving false information to a peace officer, Public intoxication, Warrants

May 6:

Anthony DeShaun Patrick, 26, of Canoga Park

12:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Michael Francis Parish, 31, of Burbank

3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Elsi Garay, 20, of Burbank

10:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Grand theft credit card, Carrying a concealed dagger, Bringing drugs into a jail

Abundio Medina, 49, of Los Angeles

4 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)

Burglary

Lizzette Carreno, 20, of Sun Valley

5:35 p.m. at 1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)

Burglary

Jon Christian Petersen, 50, of Burbank

6:35 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Keystone St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Christian Marie Benavides, 51, of Whittier

9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Teodi Petrosian, 22, of Glendale

10:45 p.m. at 1801 Wildwood Dr., Eagle Rock

Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Vartan Nersessian, 68, of Burbank

LAPD

LA Municipal Code violation

Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank

LAPD

Parole violation

Jose Morales, 24, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

May 5:

Shervin Esmaeli, 22, of Reseda

1 a.m.. at Hollywood Way & Clark Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Matthew Christopher Woodward, 27, of La Canada

3:39 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Alan Leroy Gosselin, 65, of Burbank

8:45 a.m. at Clark Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant

Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank

11:45 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication warrants, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Alexander Michael Denkovski, 43, of Burbank

4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Bernadete Ramirez Teoli, 43, of Burbank

4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank

Probation violation

Jessica Cuateco, 20, of Burbank

8:15 p.m. by Glendale PD

Making criminal threats warrant, battery against emergency personnel warrant

Mauricio Velez, Jr., 31, of Arleta

8:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank

Trespassing

Gregory Welsh of Burbank

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station

Driving under the influence

Oscar Moreno, 41, of Burbank

LAPD

Violating a Domestic Relations Court order

May 4:

Tuom Montes, 20, of Sun Valley

12:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Hit and run warrant

Anthony Andrew DiMaggio, 28, of Van Nuys

12:45 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Loitering with intent to commit prostitution warrant, Failuire to appear warrant

Tracey Kaplani, 42, of Burbank

12:55 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession. Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Philip Richard Cortez, 24, of Bakersfield

1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine warrants, Parole violation warrant

Jose Javier Guterrez, 30,of Burbank

1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank

False registration sticker on vehicle

Daniel Holbert, 44, of Burbank

4:20 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Delaware Rd., Burbank

Driving under the influence



Scott Bryan Whitenack, 55, of Burbank

10:50 a.m. at 3417 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank

Illegally obtaining of utility service warrant

Jonathan Scott Gosselin, 27, of Burbank

5 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants

Kristin Michelle Tapp, 32, of Studio City

9:30 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)

Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Sanchez, 28, of Los Angeles

11:18 p.m. at Angeleno Ave. & First St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Jon M. Vick, 58, of Burbank

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department

Disturbing the peace by fighting

John Gentle, 56, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving with a suspended license, Driving an unregistered vehicle

May 3:

Marcas Lenard Harris, 25, of North Hollywood

1:40 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & First St., Burbank

Making criminal threats

Ricardo Manzano, 23, of Sun Valley

7:30 a.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division

Public intoxication warrant

Kyle Strand, 33, of Burbank

9:55 a.m. at 328 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank

Petty theft with prior arrests warrant

Paul Trino Apodaca, 33, of Burbank

11:25 a.m. at 207 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Making criminal threats warrant

Brian Patrick Cremin, 22, of Burbank

12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank

Resisting arrest

Phillip Michael Purcell, 26, of Burbank

12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest

Deanna Laura Perez, 36, of Sun Valley

2:35 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)

Petty theft

David Rodriguez-Delgado, 27, of Lancaster

3:50 p.m. by Burbank PD

Child endangerment, Spousal battery, Petty theft warrant

Dorothy Mae McCants, 28, of Bakersfield

4:30 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)

Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Parole violation

Ryan Robert Coverly, 37, of Burbank

6 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank

Under the influence of drugs

David Nathaniel Harper, 49, of Hollywood

10:05 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank

Drug possession, Driving under the influence

Todd Dereck Taylor, 53, of West Hollywood

10:05 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank

Drug possession

Ramon Diaz, 38, of San Fernando

11:02 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Cohasset St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Paul Nicholas Warner, 48, of Burbank

10:37 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood

Driving under the influence, Evading a police officer, Drug possession, Reckless driving

Tae Hwa Lee, 24, of Burbank

11:56 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Daren Lee of Burbank

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Public intoxication

Carrie N. Camacho, 33, of Burbank

Santa Monica PD

Driving under the influence

Carrie Camacho, 33, of Burbank

West Los Angeles CHP

Driving under the influence

May 2:

Nubar Norayr Chiroglyan, 25, of North Hollywood

1:20 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Kittridge St., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Mario Gonzalez-Reyes, 26, of Los Angeles

2:13 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

John Johnson, 55, of Los Angeles

5 p.m. at 1015 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Burglary, Resisting arrest, Petty theft with prior convictions warrants

Melody Carmel Cross, 30, of North Hollywood

6 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Florence St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joseph Michael Lupercio, 21, of Sylmar

8 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank

Vandalism, Bringing drugs into a jail

Ulises Lara, 45, of Burbank

7:53 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Driving under the influence, Vandalism

Kenneth Romero, 19, of Sylmar

8:05 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank

Possession of vandalism tools, Possesion of drug paraphernalia

Tammy Joyce Austin, 55, of Glendale

11:30 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Denny Ave., North Hollywood

Possession of methamphetamine

Jeffrey Caldwell, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence,

Rolando Valenzula of Burbank

LAPD

Prostitution

Salvador Rios, 39, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine, Parole violation

Christina Sandoval of Burbank

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station

False personation

May 1:

Roberto Fuentes, 28, of Sun Valley

12:48 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Chermak St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Brian Edward Hardy, 24, of Burbank

2:01 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Paul Lupinsky, 61, of Sherman Oaks

8:50 a.m. at 3600 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Perla Bernsein, 65, of North Hollywood

3:40 p.m. at 1551 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Michael’s)

Petty theft

Tajiddin Yamini Shabazz, 30, of Los Angeles

6:55 p.m. at 1501 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)

Petty theft

Emmanuel Webster-Juarez Cortes, 26, of Burbank

8:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

Sonja Celeste Pierce, 30, of Sherman Oaks

11 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant

Christopher Gladney, 45, of Burbank

LAPD

Probation violation

Karen Youngsturgeon, 57, of Burbank

West Covina PD

Failure to appear warrant

