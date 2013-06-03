Arrest Reports for May 2013

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrestes made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated.
May 31:
Sabatha Samantha Landers, 38, of Los Angeles
12:45 a.m. at Thornton Ave. & Frederic St., Burbank
Counterfeiting
Fidan Lilian Avedikian, 24, of Tujunga
2:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Elm Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Devin Arthur Dickey, 21, of Burbank
8 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Drug possession
Wayne Derrick Bailey, 23, of El Sobrante
4:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Eugene Robert Brown, 50, of Van Nuys
4:50 p.m. at 528 N. Griffith Park Dr., Burbank
Exhibition of speed warrant
Michelle Diane Newman, 35, of Chatsworth
8:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Alice Lorraine Quintero, 48, of Alhambra
8:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)
Petty theft with prior convictions, Driving with a suspended license warrant,
Jasmine Renee McGowan, 28, of Redding
11:20 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant
Joseph Alberto Ramos, 28, of Sun Valley
11:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)
Driving under the influence warrant
Sonja Jo Sadi, 45, of North Hollywood
11:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. and Edison Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Speeding ticket warrant
May 30:
Sean Paul McAteer, 30, of Burbank
7:55 a.m. a 1300 W. Olive Ave.
Child annoying, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrants
Juan Carlos Santillian, 47, of Sun Valley
8 a.m. at Vanowen St. & Lima St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrants
Stephanie Marie Anderson, 28, of Burbank
9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale
Nathan William Charles, 35, of Burbank
9:15 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Giving false identification to a police officer, Parole violation
Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 4129 Toluca Lake Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Scott Iraheta, 23, of Burbank
10:35 a.m. at 279 N. Florence St., Burbank
Parole violation warrant
Erika C. Dorati, 40, of Glendora
1:10 p.m. at 191 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Forgery
Peter John Pangiotis, 53, of Burbank
3:15 p.m. at 240 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
Having an open container of alcohol in public, Failure to appear warrants
Antonio Quintero, 35, of North Hollywood
7:06 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Dustin Gene Nelson, 35, of Burbank
10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Francisco G. Juarez of Burbank
Glendale PD
Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tommy Phillips, 41, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
May 29:
Alexander Aghababayans, 39, of Glendale
2:50 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Edgar Bagayan, 28, of Burbank
3:30 a.m. at 1904 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication
Fredy Stuardo Peralta, 36, of Burbank
9 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Robert Allen Kavnaugh, Jr., 28, of Desert Hot Springs
10:20 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Robbery
Nicolas Drew Dergan, 21, of North Hollywood
11 p.m. at Jeffries Ave. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants, Evading warrant, False license plate tags warrant
Jesse Jumper, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Grand theft
Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank
LAPD
Burglary
May 28:
Brittany Lynn Burgess, 24, of Lancaster
12:25 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Riverside Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Reginald Everette Wallin, 36, of North Hollywood
1:58 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence
Lenard David Groomes, 45, of Bellflower
3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Trent Thomas, 50, of Compton
3 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Keith Trevon Anderson, 19, of Pasadena
3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank
Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools
Damon Toren Allen, 21, of Pasadena
3 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Scott Rd., Burbank
Possession of stolen property, Possession of burglary tools
Michael Hernandez, 45, of Burbank
8 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving under the influence warrant
Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia
11:05 a.m. at 270 S. Flower St., Burbank (Key Code Media)
Grand theft
Anthony Ortega, 61, of Burbank
10:53 a.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)
Robbery
Jose Luis Coria, 54,of Burbank
2:45 p.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Making criminal threats
Paul Matthew Caridad, 27, of Burbank
3 p.m. at 1838 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Battery with serious bodily injury
Randy Alan Ramirez, 32, of Burbank
5 p.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Identity theft
Donald Genelennon Cosper, 27, of North Hollywood
5 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Petty theft
Franklin Joseph Jennings, 19, of Burbank
5:25 p.m. at 1244 N. Screenland Dr., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant
Cynthis Anne Clickman, 49, of Valley Village
7:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
May 27:
Steve Eric Markey, 51, of Palmdale
4 p.m. at 1200 S. Flower St., Burbank (Home Depot)
Burglary
Robert Anthony Mora, 48, of Lancaster
5:50 p.m. at 625 S. Main St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Antony Jordan Fix, 20, of Van Nuys
5:50 p.m. a Victory Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Jonathon Pei, 37, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Possession of methamphetamine
Rafik Ebrahimi, 34, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Receiving stolen property
May 26:
Chrisslynn J. Emmanuel, 22, of Port Jefferson, New York
2:05 a.m. at 924 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Portofino Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution
Diana Espejo, 34, of Los Angeles
11 a.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Possession of false indentification, Presenting false vehicle registration documents
James Clay Tyus, 50, of North Hollywood
4:01 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest
Marylou Remy, 56, of Burbank
9:30 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Justin Allen Fierro, 25, of Merced
9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs
Zack Carlton Morgan, 21, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at Providencia Ave. & Lake St., Burbank
Municipal code violation
Dylan Michael Zamora, 20, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon
Kyle Leiferman, 21, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 221 W. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Oscar Martinez, 22, of Littlerock
11:15 p.m. at 4410 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Vandalism, Possession of graffiti tools
Arman Kirakosyan of Burbank
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Felony warrants
May 25:
Jason Samuel Binder, 30, of Arleta
12:40 a.m. at 3206 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Drug possession, Burglary warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Felix Khosrovian, 37, of Burbank
1:15 a.m. at 415 N. Shelton St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation
Sean Barnett, 20, of Tarzana
2:20 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Scott Sarred Cohen, 20, of Studio City
2:25 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication
Andranik Andrew Gevshenian, 21, of Burbank
3:56 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Kimberly Michelle Brown, 21, of Rialto
7:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Luis Fabian Orozco, 37, of Los Angeles
4 p.m. by Arcadia PD
Public intoxication warrant
Hahn Raelle McDonald, 30, of Redondo Beach
4 p.m. a Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant
Tina Reithmiller, 31, of Burbank
6:20 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Petty theft warrant
German Camacho Silva, 23, of Glendale
7:34 p.m. San Fernando Blvd. & Grismer Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Driving without a license warrant
Lourdes Avitia, 38, of Burbank
8:30 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Failure to appear warrant
John Clifford Sims, 61, of Burbank
9:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Gor Aleksanyan, 22, of Glendale
10:10 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Erik Alexander Ruano, 31, of North Hollywood
11:22 p.m. at Victory Blvd.
Driving under the influence
Brittany Anderson, 27, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving with a suspended license, Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle
Rosemary Camacho, 42, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Craig Ordelheide of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Driving under the influence
Evelyn Asadoorian, 20, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of drugs without a prescription
May 24:
Paula Novellibatikh, 49, of Burbank
12:01 a.m. at 618 E. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Child endangerment, Battery on a police officer, Battery
Leonel Nunez Gomez, 35, of Burbank
12:20 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery warrant
Devonne Anthony Veiga, 23, of Woodland Hills
1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Adlai Jacob Anderson, 21, of Tarzana
1:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Giving false identification to police officer, Burglary warrant, Petty theft warrant
Naila Renai Culpepper, 44, of Los Angeles
7:15 a.m. by LAPD 77th Division
Petty theft warrant
Raymondo Cruz Chavez, 39, of Burbank
9 a.m. at 555 E. Olive Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrant
Ishealle Marroquin, 36, of Panorama City
4 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs
Robert William Amores-Castillo, 27, of Los Angeles
4:20 p.m. at Third St. & Angeleno Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant
Michael John Starsmere, 55, of Van Nuys
7:25 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Normandie Rose Jones, 18, of Los Angeles
7:36 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Richard Ivan Aguirre, 22, of Los Angeles
7:45 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Drug possession
David DiStefano, 18, of West Hills
8:50 p.m. at Thornton Ave., & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Ricardo Beltran, 52, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence
Gregory Grill, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant
May 23:
Gabrielle Christine Neiers, 19, of Westlake Village
2:35 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence
Oshin Grigorian, 52, of Burbank
7 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Possession of methamphetamine
Armond Trakarian, 46, of Burbank
7:30 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Driving without a license warrants
David Alan Dunn, 51, of Burbank
9:25 a.m.by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
James Clark Ryan, 22, of Burbank
11:15 a.m. at 325 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon
Melissa Seyvert Schuerman, 24, of Canyon Country
10:15 a.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drugs without a prescription
Deserre Vannoy, 32, of Citrus Heights
12:28 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Hit and run
Rolando Valenzuela, 49, of Burbank
4:50 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Prostitution warrant
Rickey Lee Saum, 45, of Burbank
7:10 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Robin Kay Van Dyl, 51, of Burbank
9:55 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence, Violating a protective order
Michael Allen Grissom, 56, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery, Driving without a license warrant
Yvonne Vargas of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Public intoxication
Jeffrey Carranza of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Public intoxication
Maira Perdomo, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant
Felix Bonilla, 39, of Burbank
LAPD
Prostitution
May 22:
Henry Velez, 38, of Panorama City
1 a.m. at Hatteras St. and Evergreen St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Karina Elizabeth Vasquez, 24, of Sun Valley
2:10 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Immigration violation
Sevan Yeghiazarian, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada
4:32 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
William Leroy Butler, 69, of Burbank
3:05 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)
Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrants
Sandra Marie Garcia, 47, of North Hollywood
4 p.m. at 1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)
Petty theft
Haig Ara Eskidjian, 33, of Burbank
9:40 p.m. at 410 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Battery
Jonathan S. Justiss, 26, of Burbank
West Valley CHP
Driving under the influence, Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of an illegal weapon, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Arteaga, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Burglary, Parole violation
Jeffrey Udeozor, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Annoying or molesting a child under 18
May 21:
Adrenne Elizabeth Laksfoss, 40, of Burbank
2:34 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Bringing drugs into a jail
Ryan Benedict Haggerty, 19, of Burbank
12 noon at 2017 Trudi Ln., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon
Armen Hartyoon Hagop, 47, of Burbank
1:55 p.m. at Sixth St. & Cypress Ave., Burbank
Domestic violence, Violating a court order, Vandalism
Nicholas Aguilar, 23, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. at 2336 N. Fairview St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Burglary warrant, Battery warrant, Reckless driving warrant
Jeremy David Tolan, 23, of Hollywood
11:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Marijuana possession
Robert Oliver Jones, 25, of Burbank
11:55 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Trespassing
Cristina Madrigal, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Artoor Malekian, 30, of Burbank
LAPD
Reckless driving
Melissa S. Ruiz, 27, of Burbank
Covina PD
Possession of methamphetamine
May 20:
Rand Americo Ramirez-Flores, 22, of Sylmar
4:15 a.m. at Allen Ave.& Lake St., Glendale
Driving under the influence
Rony Alexander Saravia, 39, of Pasadena
8:40 a.m. at First St. & Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Hit and run warrant, Driving without a license warrant
Vicki Lee Lumley, 58, of Burbank
11 a.m. at 2212 Peyton Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon
Hiusty Martha Rivera, 49, of Sun Valley
5 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft
Ronald John Makerove, 68, of Burbank
7:50 p.m. at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Pavilions)
Burglary
Ryan Clement, 33, of Burbank
8:55 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Heather Tyler of Burbank
Ventura CHP
Driving under the influence, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Josh Datson, 32, of Burbank
LAPD
Trespassing
May 19:
Christopher Kizirian, 27, of Canoga Park
1:17 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Salvador Serrano, 48, of North Hollywood
1:30 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Allan Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Ashley Marie Kleckly, 21, of Monrovia
3:43 a.m. at 134 Freeway and Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Ashley Ortiz, 21, of Glendale
3:46 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Tulare Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Fredelly Alexander Amaya, 28, of Glendale
7:30 a.m. by Glendale PD
Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Garry Keshishyan, 49, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. at 812 S. Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Vandalism
Maynor Joel Moralex, 23, of Pacoima
7:20 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft
Cynthia Ann Peterson, 56, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants, Petty theft warrant
Adrian Martinez, 33, of Burbank
East Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence
Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Under the influence of drugs
Heather Tyler, 38, of Burbank
Moorpark CHP
Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving under the influence
May 18:
Luis Cabrera, 45, of Glendale
2:45 a.m. 924 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Corner Bar)
Public intoxication
Derek George Sherinian, 46, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Sydnee Barbara Osborne, 26, of Beverly Hills
5 p.m. at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Buena Vista Library)
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Arlow Bufford Stewart, 31, of Burbank
7:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Possessions drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest warrant, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrants, Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant
Alain Humberto Umana, 45, of Los Angeles
7:15 p.m. at 2311 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Fry’s Electronics)
Possession of methamphetamine for sale
Juan Manuel Peregrino, 37, of Burbank
8:40 p.m. at 2120 N. Brighton St., Burbank
Grand theft, Assault with a deadly weapon warrant
Jose DeJesus Hernandes-Diaz, 35, Burbank
7:40 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Frederic St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Identity theft, Resisting arrest warrant, Arson warrant
Crystal Vergara, 25, of Burbank
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
Public intoxication
Lucas Gonzalez, 28, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Under the influence of drugs, Resisting arrest
May 17:
Stepan Noroyan, 48, of Los Angeles
2:29 a.m. at 1320 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Carl’s Jr.)
Driving under the influence
Aline Ghirard, 30, of North Hollywood
8:30 a.m. at 10407 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
Burglary
Alexander Joseph Bulinski, 21, of Sun Valley
11:25 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Drug possession warrant
Michael Mejia Maceual, 36, of North Hills
12:17 p.m. 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Petty theft
Jon Christian Peterson, 50, of Burbank
5:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Petty theft warrant, Vandalism warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Disorderly conduct warrant
Raul Ernesto Torres, 46, of North Hollywood
8:35 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Supermarket)
Burglary
Alex Sanchez, 21, of Arleta
9:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana for sale warrant
Varajan Shamamyan, 25, of North Hollywood
10 p.m. by Glendale PD
Driving without a license warrant
Yenny Galan, 31, of North Hollywood
10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication
Maritza Jimenez-Linars, 35, of Los Angeles
10:40 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication
David John Kuzia, 29, of Los Angeles
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear warrant
David Kern Snodgrass, 53, of Santa Monica
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Driving without a license warrant
Daniel A. Hernandez, 21, of Burbank
West Valley CHP
Driving under the influence, Excessive blood alcohol level
May 16:
Adam Francis Horrocks, 42, of Burbank
10:25 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Blanca Esmeralda Flores, 28, of Burbank
1:10 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Kristin Marie Bowman, 31, of Burbank
1:20 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank
6:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants, Alcohol in public park warrants
Jennifer Rae Struchen, 34, of Lake Balboa
6:30 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress St., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft
Steven Louis Share, 56, of Burbank
9:15 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence warrant, Violating a protective order warrant, Violating a court order warrants
Jaime Hernandez, 25, of Los Angeles
10:15 p.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division
Reckless driving warrant
Charlina Jean Hessling, 31, of Tujunga
11:20 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & California St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Methamphetamine possession warrant
Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
Alexandra Cleveland, 27, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
May 15:
Alisa Abedstephen, 25, of Glendale
3:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. & First St. (B of A parking lot)
Driving under the influence
Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 19, of Valley Village
3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Vandalism, Probation violation, Driving without a license warrant
Daniel Anthony Valdivia, 20, of Sylmar
3:50 a.m. at 335 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Vandalism
Seth Trevor Pergament, 33, of Van Nuys
9 a.m. at 17420 Vanowen St., Van Nuys
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine
Jennifer Lin Trintrakul, 32, of Lake Balboa
17420 Vanowen St. Van Nuys
Burglary
Aaron Mendez, 29, of Burbank
11:50 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant
James Joseph Jones, 51, of Pacoima
11:15 a.m. at 501 S. Buena Vista St. (Providence St. Joseph Medical Center)
Driving under the influence
Virgilita Mabasa Diapo, 71, of Burbank
1 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft
David James Vondracek, 41, of Burbank
8:20 p.m. by Burbank PD
Child abuse
Jesse Anthony Lasso, 38, Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 250 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threat
Michael Nazo of Burbank
Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station
Robbery
Ashley Beaver, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession
May 14:
Johnny Nadzharyan, 21, of North Hollywood
2:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Jerver Orellana, 38, of Burbank
2:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Verdugo Dr., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank
11:15 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery, Violating a court order
Xavier Coronado Chavez, 58, of Burbank
5:20 p.m. at 450 E. Olive Ave., Burbank
Brandishing a weapon warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Possession of a shopping cart warrant, Municipal code violation warrant
Andrew Maynard, 24, of Burbank
10:15 p.m. at 137 N. Ontario St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Christine Satenic Ter Gevorkian, 21, of Burbank
11:15 p.m. at 725 N. Scott Rd., Burbank
Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession
Emanuil Manukian, 28, of North Hollywood
11:15 p.m. at 1720 Scott Rd., Burbank
Receiving stolen property, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Possession of a machinegun, Drug possession
Natalia Rodriguez, 29, of Burbank
11:30 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Keilin Young of Burbank
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Child endangerment
Jaime Urquiza of Burbank
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence
Carlo Aghakian, 53, of Burbank
LAPD
Grand theft
Mario Tudela, 35, of Burbank
LAPD
Parole violation
Gabriel Diazrueda, 19, of Burbank
LAPD
Marijuana possession
Jason M. Sherman, 39, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Warrants
May 13:
Paul Thomas Bochary, 44, of Glendale
2:50 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Violation of a court order warrant, failure to appear warrant
Marcelo Eduardo Mena, 19, of Winnetka
12:35 p.m. at 200 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Petty theft
Joseph Luis Gonzales, Jr., 44, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at 503 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants, Open container of alcohol in public warrant
David Gene Padgett, 43, of Los Angeles
4:20 p.m. at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)
Burglary
Jesus Rodriguez, 50, of Los Angeles
7:10 p.m. by Pasadena PD
Bringing drugs into a jail warrant
May 12:
Celest Marie Padilla, 24, of Sanger
1:50 a.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Elder abuse warrant
Scott Lyle Davis, 26, of Burbank
3:10 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Evangelina Tostado, 46, of Burbank
3:50 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)
Petty theft
Darlene Nancy Swann, 55, of Burbank
3:45 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Vipanjeet Singh, 23, of Sylmar
6:45 p.m. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft
Curt Alan Burns, 49, of Burbank
7:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Kevan K. Tanigaw of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property
Arpa Matevosyan, 23, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence
Alejandro Camacho, 39, of Burbank
Stockton PD
Forgery
Faine M. Jennings, 24, of Burbank
Madera County Sheriff’s Department
Drug Possession, Resisting arrest
May 11:
Jovani Gomez, 29, of Los Angeles
12:31 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Lake St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Disturbing the peace warrant
Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 37, of Wilie, Texas
1:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant, Driving under the influence warrant
Arnold Grajeda, 24, of North Hollywood
2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Keilin Laron Young, 27, of Burbank
2:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Child endangerment warrant, Carrying a concealed dagger warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant
Brandon Rocca, 25, of Burbank
2:35 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Christian Andres Coronel, 22, of Sun Valley
4 a.m. at 2600 N. San Fernando Blvd.
Driving under the influence
Darryl Anthony Swim, 28, of North Hollywood
4:50 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Avon St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants, Driving without a license warrant
Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles
7:15 a.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Trespassing
Vachik Barouni, 52, of Burbank
7:44 a.m. at Palm Ave. & Seventh St., Burbank
Drug possession, Driving under the influence
Imani Cupe, 22, of Los Angeles
12:40 p.m. at 150 E. Angeleno St., Burbank (Holiday Inn)
Trespassing
Maria Guzman, 51, of Norh Hollywood
6:44 p.. at 101 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft
Justin Robert McNeal, 23, of Burbank
7:35 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Third St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Probation violionl.
Cynthia Ann Glickman, 49, of Valley Village
11:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Maple St., Burbak
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant
May 10:
Darrel Eugene Waters, 40, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Front St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants, Failure to appear warrant
Victor Joseph Ramirez, 32, of Oxnard
7:40 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license, False vehicle registration
Sandra Marie Martinez, 41, of Sylmar
1 p.m. by San Fernando PD
Petty theft
Parveen Mehdi, 56, of Pacoima
3:15 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Petty heft
Charles Robert Doggett, 36, of Sherman Oaks
6:25 p.m. at 2906 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Failure to appear warrant, Local ordinance violation warrant
Ran Matthew Jones, 27, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Cordova St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant
Chacko Jacob, 26, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Defrauding an innkeeper
Brianna Marie Tinsley, 21, of Burbank
9:40 p.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Drug possession warrant
Hamlet Tavanian, 44, of Glendale
11:45 p.m. at 648 E. University Dr., Burbank
Drug possession warrants
May 9:
John Franklin Plummer, Jr., 58, of La Crescenta
1:30 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Fifth St., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants
Lanicesa Javon Dill, 26, of Elk Grove
11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution
Shaneese LaTrell Day, 35, of Sacramento
11:30 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution
Jose Luis Rosiles, 32, of Granada Hills
1 p.m. at 15945 Index St., Granada Hills
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Possession of methamphetamine for sale warrant, Driving without a license warrant, Immigation violation
Roxanna Diaz, 25, of Los Angeles
1:45 p.m. at 2627 Hollywood Way, Burbank (Bob Hope Airport)
Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant
Brittany Marshae Cole, 20,of Los Angeles
3:50 p.m. at 245 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Burlington Coat Factory)
Petty theft
Agoub Asador Agoub, 86, of Burbank
2:20 p.m. at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Ralphs)
Petty theft
Zhiguang Zhang, 32 of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Raul Ortiz, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Loitering with intent to engage in drug activity
May 8:
Josue Francisco Escreno, 26, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
William Manuel Rivas, Jr., 24, of Burbank
12:25 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery warrant
Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 23, of Sun Valley
1:15 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession
George McGee, 51, of Burbank
8:20 a.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Myers St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrants
Sandra D. Posserdeandrade, 48, of Pasadena
2:40 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft
Shirley Mae Franta, 68, of Burbank
3:35 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Joshua Robert Mauzey, 30, of San Dimas
4:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Naomi St., Burbank
Sexual battery, Battery, Failure to appear warrant
Erika Ashley Elsleban, 42, of Burbank
10:15 p.m. at 1501 Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine, Petty theft infraction warrant
Jeremy Norman Renta, 34, of Burbank
11:32 p.m. at 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Brooke Nicole Edwards, 28, of Burbank
11:40 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession, Burglary
William Rivas, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Spousal battery
Aram Drmandjian, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Hit and run
Cimitri M. Koutsoukos, 35, of Burbank
Central Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence
May 7:
Aldo Rene Interiano, 40, of Burbank
12:33 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Keystone St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Keith Michael Bryan, 27, of Santa Monica
1:50 a.m. at 1100 N. Scott Rd., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant
Abraham Penate, 23, of North Hollywood
11:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Jose Mendez Coria, 54, of Burbank
11:45 a.m. at 815 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Vandalism
Michael James Palumbo, 22, of Burbank
1 p.m. at 222 E. Providencia Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats, Stalking, Resisting arrest
Salvatore Joseph Sebergrandio, 46, of Burbank
2:55 p.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (7-Eleven)
Assault with a deadly weapon
Raul Raymundo Ledesma, 29, of South Gate
7:15 p.m. on Victory Blvd. south of Alameda Ave., Burbank
Carrying a concealed dagger
Marlyn Rocibel Mancia, 37, of North Hollywood
8:20 p.m. at 683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)
Petty theft with prior convictions
Gregg Steven Schoenfeld, 53, of Studio City
8:50 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Drug possession
Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank
9:05 p.m. a Buena Vista St. & Pacific Ave., Burbank
Vandalism warrant
Shawn Edward Wilson, 42, of Newhall
10:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole violation
Stephanie Mason, 19, of Burbank
11:55 p.m. at 721 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Felony resisting arrest
Sean Winchester, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving with a suspended license, Driving without a license warrant
Robert Klatt, 49, of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Driving under the influence
Victor Martinez, 24, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Giving false information to a peace officer, Public intoxication, Warrants
May 6:
Anthony DeShaun Patrick, 26, of Canoga Park
12:55 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Michael Francis Parish, 31, of Burbank
3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Elsi Garay, 20, of Burbank
10:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Grand theft credit card, Carrying a concealed dagger, Bringing drugs into a jail
Abundio Medina, 49, of Los Angeles
4 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)
Burglary
Lizzette Carreno, 20, of Sun Valley
5:35 p.m. at 1551 Victory Pl., Burbank (Michaels)
Burglary
Jon Christian Petersen, 50, of Burbank
6:35 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Keystone St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Christian Marie Benavides, 51, of Whittier
9:45 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Teodi Petrosian, 22, of Glendale
10:45 p.m. at 1801 Wildwood Dr., Eagle Rock
Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant
Vartan Nersessian, 68, of Burbank
LAPD
LA Municipal Code violation
Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank
LAPD
Parole violation
Jose Morales, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
May 5:
Shervin Esmaeli, 22, of Reseda
1 a.m.. at Hollywood Way & Clark Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Matthew Christopher Woodward, 27, of La Canada
3:39 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Alan Leroy Gosselin, 65, of Burbank
8:45 a.m. at Clark Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Richard Everett Straub, 51, of Burbank
11:45 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant
Alexander Michael Denkovski, 43, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Bernadete Ramirez Teoli, 43, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 1334 N. Niagara St., Burbank
Probation violation
Jessica Cuateco, 20, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. by Glendale PD
Making criminal threats warrant, battery against emergency personnel warrant
Mauricio Velez, Jr., 31, of Arleta
8:20 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Trespassing
Gregory Welsh of Burbank
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence
Oscar Moreno, 41, of Burbank
LAPD
Violating a Domestic Relations Court order
May 4:
Tuom Montes, 20, of Sun Valley
12:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Hit and run warrant
Anthony Andrew DiMaggio, 28, of Van Nuys
12:45 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Loitering with intent to commit prostitution warrant, Failuire to appear warrant
Tracey Kaplani, 42, of Burbank
12:55 a.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession. Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Prostitution warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Philip Richard Cortez, 24, of Bakersfield
1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrants, Parole violation warrant
Jose Javier Guterrez, 30,of Burbank
1 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Pacific Ave., Burbank
False registration sticker on vehicle
Daniel Holbert, 44, of Burbank
4:20 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Delaware Rd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Scott Bryan Whitenack, 55, of Burbank
10:50 a.m. at 3417 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Illegally obtaining of utility service warrant
Jonathan Scott Gosselin, 27, of Burbank
5 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants
Kristin Michelle Tapp, 32, of Studio City
9:30 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Carlos Sanchez, 28, of Los Angeles
11:18 p.m. at Angeleno Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Jon M. Vick, 58, of Burbank
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department
Disturbing the peace by fighting
John Gentle, 56, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving with a suspended license, Driving an unregistered vehicle
May 3:
Marcas Lenard Harris, 25, of North Hollywood
1:40 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & First St., Burbank
Making criminal threats
Ricardo Manzano, 23, of Sun Valley
7:30 a.m. by LAPD Hollywood Division
Public intoxication warrant
Kyle Strand, 33, of Burbank
9:55 a.m. at 328 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Petty theft with prior arrests warrant
Paul Trino Apodaca, 33, of Burbank
11:25 a.m. at 207 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats warrant
Brian Patrick Cremin, 22, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank
Resisting arrest
Phillip Michael Purcell, 26, of Burbank
12:10 p.m. at 318 S. Parish Pl., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest
Deanna Laura Perez, 36, of Sun Valley
2:35 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco)
Petty theft
David Rodriguez-Delgado, 27, of Lancaster
3:50 p.m. by Burbank PD
Child endangerment, Spousal battery, Petty theft warrant
Dorothy Mae McCants, 28, of Bakersfield
4:30 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Loitering with intent to commit prostitution, Parole violation
Ryan Robert Coverly, 37, of Burbank
6 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs
David Nathaniel Harper, 49, of Hollywood
10:05 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Drug possession, Driving under the influence
Todd Dereck Taylor, 53, of West Hollywood
10:05 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Niagara St., Burbank
Drug possession
Ramon Diaz, 38, of San Fernando
11:02 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Cohasset St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Paul Nicholas Warner, 48, of Burbank
10:37 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence, Evading a police officer, Drug possession, Reckless driving
Tae Hwa Lee, 24, of Burbank
11:56 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Daren Lee of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Public intoxication
Carrie N. Camacho, 33, of Burbank
Santa Monica PD
Driving under the influence
Carrie Camacho, 33, of Burbank
West Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence
May 2:
Nubar Norayr Chiroglyan, 25, of North Hollywood
1:20 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Kittridge St., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Mario Gonzalez-Reyes, 26, of Los Angeles
2:13 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
John Johnson, 55, of Los Angeles
5 p.m. at 1015 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Burglary, Resisting arrest, Petty theft with prior convictions warrants
Melody Carmel Cross, 30, of North Hollywood
6 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Florence St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Joseph Michael Lupercio, 21, of Sylmar
8 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Vandalism, Bringing drugs into a jail
Ulises Lara, 45, of Burbank
7:53 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving under the influence, Vandalism
Kenneth Romero, 19, of Sylmar
8:05 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Possession of vandalism tools, Possesion of drug paraphernalia
Tammy Joyce Austin, 55, of Glendale
11:30 p.m. at Vanowen St. & Denny Ave., North Hollywood
Possession of methamphetamine
Jeffrey Caldwell, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence,
Rolando Valenzula of Burbank
LAPD
Prostitution
Salvador Rios, 39, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Parole violation
Christina Sandoval of Burbank
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
False personation
May 1:
Roberto Fuentes, 28, of Sun Valley
12:48 a.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Chermak St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Brian Edward Hardy, 24, of Burbank
2:01 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Paul Lupinsky, 61, of Sherman Oaks
8:50 a.m. at 3600 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Perla Bernsein, 65, of North Hollywood
3:40 p.m. at 1551 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Michael’s)
Petty theft
Tajiddin Yamini Shabazz, 30, of Los Angeles
6:55 p.m. at 1501 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Best Buy)
Petty theft
Emmanuel Webster-Juarez Cortes, 26, of Burbank
8:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle
Sonja Celeste Pierce, 30, of Sherman Oaks
11 p.m. at 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant
Christopher Gladney, 45, of Burbank
LAPD
Probation violation
Karen Youngsturgeon, 57, of Burbank
West Covina PD
Failure to appear warrant
