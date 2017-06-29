Brush Fire Consumes 10 Acres Several Homes Spared.

The Burbank Police and Fire Department received many calls reporting a brush fire in the 1000 Block of Hamline Place around 2:39 PM Wednesday afternoon.

The Fire Department responded a brush assignment and quickly called for a second alarm seven minutes later when the first units reported smoke showing. The second alarm included fire equipment from Glendale, and Pasadena a third alarm was called at 2:45 which included Fire Equipment from LA City Fire with helicopter assistance.

The helicopters made a quick attack on the head of the blaze which gave ground crews the chance to move into place as the fire worked it’s way uphill toward homes on Viewcrest Drive.

The Police started evacuating several residences near Viewcrest and Howard Count as the flames approached and Firefighters started to put into place Engines and Firefighters working structure protection.

The helicopters used the Starlight Mesa landing pads to refill making their return only minutes away.

The fire was knocked down and totally surrounded while LA County Camp Crews remained overnight putting out small spot fires.

The cause remains under investigation and there were no injuries.

The Burbank Police Department investigated two residential burglaries that occurred in the evacuated area while the area was closed off to the public.

