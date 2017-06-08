Fall Sports Teams Learn Playoff Division Placements

The Fall Sports season was a strong one last year as Burroughs High’s boys’ water polo team won the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title and Burbank High’s football team advanced to the Division 8 championship game.

Both will find a tougher road in 2017 as they have been moved up after the CIF Southern Section released its Fall playoff groupings Thursday.

In football, Burbank has jumped up one division and will be one of 23 teams competing for a playoff spot in Division 7. Yorba Linda, which defeated the Bulldogs 31-21 for the Division 8 title last year also moved up to Division 7.

Burroughs, which missed the playoffs a year ago, was the lowest-ranked football team to be placed in Division 8. The Indians will be one of 25 schools competing for one of the 16 playoff spots in the division.

In water polo, Burroughs will be one of 36 teams that will fill a 32-team bracket for the CIF Division 3 title. Burroughs won the Division 5 title last year and is expected to return much of its team.

Burbank High, which did not make the playoffs last year, will play in Division 6 should it make the playoffs.

Burroughs girls’ volleyball team, which is led by 6-foot-4 senior Marin Grote, was placed in Division 3. Burbank High will play in Division 4.

In girls tennis, Burbank High was one of 42 schools placed in Division 2. Burroughs was placed in Division 3.

