Cartoon Network Opens Its Doors For An Evening Selling Artwork to Benefit Family Service Agency

This Friday evening The Family Service Agency, will be the beneficiary of an evening presenting the sale of artworks from 100 artists at Cartoon Network Studios. The art reception includes refreshments, a unique art demonstration, and a silent auction to be held from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Cartoon Network Studios which is located at 300 N. 3rd Street, Burbank, CA.

A special feature during the auction is the availability of a limited edition print of Charlie Chaplin, by celebrity street artist,Mr. Brainwash.

Two Burbank artists, Chris Runco and Randall Williams will be recognized as Spotlight Honorees. Both have made significant artistic contributions and have a strong connection to the Burbank community.

The silent auction exhibition is an eclectic collection of artwork of diverse styles, medium and genre. Many contributing artists are studio artist from Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney. Also featured are the works from local artists, students, and community members.

Brian Miller, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Cartoon Network has extended the invitation to the public. Miller said “We’ve filled the studio with lots of wonderful artwork, now let’s find the match for each piece to that special art lover, collector and friend all in support of the good work of the Family Service Agency of Burbank”.

Family Service Agency, Burbank’s community mental health and wellness center, was founded in 1953, and is providing mental health care to our Burbank youth on 19 Burbank school campuses.

The proceeds from the evening will support the Art Therapy program at the Center.

Reserved tickets for the reception are $25.00 and available on line at www.FSAhealingarts.com or by calling 818-845-7671

