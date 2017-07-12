Basecamp Coffee & Eatery Has Breakfast And Lunch Covered

Open since December 2016, Basecamp Coffee & Eatery on Riverside Drive has established itself as a go-to spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch in Burbank. Offering lots of healthy options for food and drink, along with some indulgences, the coffee shop and cafe does brisk business every day of the week.

Also on the same small property and operating as the restaurant’s kitchen is the High Horse Dinette. The same menu is available to order at both Basecamp Coffee & Eatery and High Horse Dinette. Most people tend to order at Basecamp counter and when ready, the food is brought by runners from the Dinette.

With an extensive beverage list including drip, cold brew, pour over and espresso coffees, juices and sodas, fresh cold pressed juices, kombucha, teas and shakes, Basecamp Coffee & Eatery is great for your drink fix throughout the day.

Open early at 7:00 a.m., Basecamp offers a huge breakfast menu of omelets, sandwiches, pancakes, french toast, oatmeal, quiche and more. Yes, you can get your poached egg here and avocado toast. There’s also a nice selection of fresh baked pastries from which to choose.

We’ve enjoyed Basecamp’s Breakfast Burrito, which offers a nice combination of scrambled eggs with green onion, cheddar cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo and potatoes.

The Quinoa Eggs Benedict was a big hit, with two perfectly poached eggs perched on top of steamed spinach and quinoa patties and topped with avocado basil sauce.

Basecamp Coffee & Eatery also has a varied lunch menu. The decadent Morgan Burger with sauteed mushrooms and onion, bacon, avocado, organic greens, jack cheese and garlic aioli is delicious. Pair it with a healthy salad or fruit, or go for the cole slaw, shoestring fries or onion rings.

We also enjoyed the light Veggie Wrap. Filled with quinoa, hummus, organic greens, roasted red bell pepper, mozzarella, asparagus, tomato, avocado and a garlic aioli, the wrap was filling but not overly heavy.

Bathrooms are clean and the restaurant has an eclectic and fun decor. There are plenty of seats inside and out – lots of bar stool seating and a few tables inside and several picnic tables outside. Some parking is available on the property.

For a fresh, exciting menu and a great vibe, Basecamp Coffee & Eatery is Tops In Town. The full menu is available all day. The place can get busy, but service is friendly and fast.

Restaurant Info: Basecamp Coffee & Eatery is located at 1221 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank, CA, 91506. 747-477-1135 and is open Sunday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Basecamp Coffee & Eatery receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)

