Burbank Arts For All Foundation Honors Outgoing Board Chairs

Burbank Arts For All Foundation honored outgoing Board of Directors Chair Carrie Brown and Vice Chair Bob Mohler at a reception at Woodbury University on Wednesday, July 12. Brown and Mohler have served for the past four years and will be succeeded by Jill Vander Borght and Tom Vice as Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors.

“I’ve been in awe of your absolutely tireless dedication to our cause, working alongside Trena [Pitchford, Foundation Executive Director], soliciting donors, attending BUSD meetings, participating in the Annenberg Foundation’s Alchemy Leadership Training, initiating new governance policies and all the while inspiring 22 equally passionate fellow board members to keep raising the bar in support of arts education in Burbank,” commented former Board of Directors Co-Chair, BUSD alumni parent and CEO of mOcean, Craig Murray.

The Foundation also highlighted arts education programs the nonprofit organization has funded at Luther Burbank Middle School.

Luther Principal Dr. Oscar Macias thanked the Foundation for years of support at the school including theater programs, sound system upgrades, instruments for the band program, theater integration for English Language Development students, culinary arts, drawing and photography with Wacom tablets and media arts.

Macias also gave a nod to the Foundation’s support of the Poetry Book Project and a new instrumental strings program that will begin this fall, for the 2017-18 school year.

Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including donors, volunteers and partners, as well as BUSD Board of Education Vice President Dr. Roberta Reynolds and member Steve Frintner, administrators and teachers.

Also in attendance were Burbank City officials including Vice Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, City Council members Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos, Burbank City Treasurer Debbie Kukta and representatives from the offices of Congressman Adam Schiff, State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Laura Friedman and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

More information on Burbank Arts For All Foundation and their upcoming events in the community can be found on their website.

