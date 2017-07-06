Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Is In Desperate Need of Blood



Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a leading hospital in the field, and they are critically low on their blood, and platelets supply. Something they need desperately. Each month they use around 2,000 units of blood and blood components to save the lives of babies and children.

During the Summer months, they usually see a decrease in blood donors. This Summer they cannot afford to see that because they already critically low. They need 65 donors a day in order to replenish their supply. They need you.

CHLA is just 15 minutes from Burbank, and the whole process takes less than an hour. I know this because I donated yesterday. Here’s what happens: you park your car (they validate parking so it does not cost you anything), go to the donation center, fill out some paperwork and answer a questionnaire, get your blood pressure and iron levels checked and then they take your blood. When they are done, they give you some juice and you get to choose from some yummy snacks. Finally, you get to go home with the knowledge you helped to save a baby or a child’s life.

CHLA says that donors need to be at least 17 years of age with photo ID and you must weigh over 110 pounds. You also must also meet their required criteria for recent travelers. The CHLA Blood Donor Center is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, you can call 323-361-2441, or book a time online at www.chladonateblood.org.

Did I mention, you are saving a child’s life? After I was done giving blood, they gave a me sticker to wear that reads, “Be nice to me, I donated blood today.” I am more proud of that one than the one that says, “I voted.” I sincerely felt really good about myself after I did it and you too can feel that same way. Please donate today or as soon you can, they are a bunch of children and their parents who will love you for doing it.

