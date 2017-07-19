City Of Burbank Utility Box Beautification Program Returns

The City of Burbank’s Cultural Arts Commission has sent out a call for artists to participate in a new phase of the Utility Box Beautification Program. Five utility boxes in the City will be painted with original art inspired by the theme “A World of Possibilities.”

Artists are asked to submit their application for consideration by August 25. Information, application forms and guidelines are available on the City’s website here.

The City of Burbank’s Cultural Arts Commission’s partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department and Burbank Water and Power produced seven painted utility boxes inspired by the theme “Just Imagine” in recent years. Those boxes’ locations can be found here.

Related Posts: