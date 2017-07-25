Colony Kids Camp C.R.E.A.T.E. Presents Theatre And Film Festival

Twenty students from the Burbank area have been learning theater and film skills at The Colony Theatre’s Camp C.R.E.A.T.E. (Create. Really. Exciting. Art. Together. Everyday.)

The kids have been working on playwriting, screenplay writing, acting, directing, production design, cinematography, editing, lighting, costumes and sound with working industry professionals.

Ranging in age from 8-14, the youngsters have been divided into two groups, the Tonys (theater) and the Oscars (film.) For three weeks of the six week program, the Tony Group focused on plays the student wrote, directed, cast and rehearsed. At the same time the Oscar Group worked on similar skills, but instead of theater rehearsals, their projects were filmed and edited with professionals.

“We are just so proud of this program and that we are able to provide something so special and innovative to the youth of Burbank,” commented Colony Theatre Director of Development and Camp Director Heather Provost. Producer, singer and actor Noelle Berry is the camp Co-Director and James Leo Ryan (Broadway performer) is the theater instructor, Author and Filmmaker Scott Damian and Genetra Tull (technical director at the Colony) are the film instructors.

ABC Family/Freeform Casting Director Marlo Tiede held an Auditioning for Film and TV workshop. Director/producer Rodney To (Parks and Rec, Wilfred, Rosewood) conducted an Auditioning/Acting for the Stage workshop.

R.C. Ormond (actor/stuntman, Transformers, The Time Machine, The Office, Resident Evil:Degeneration) held a Stunts for Film and Stage workshop. Toby Meuli (Social Network, Death Valley, Dating Rules for My Future Self) did an Acting for Film class.

Los Angeles theater director Randy Brenner is slated to hold a Directing for Stage workshop and soap opera star Teresa Castillo (General Hospital) will conduct an Acting for TV workshop.

The Oscar Group also had an Intro to Soundtracks and Scoring Your Film class led by Genetra Tull.

Camp C.R.E.A.T.E. holds its culminating Theatre and Film Festival on July 29 to showcase the campers’ plays, films and storyboards. The event will show family and friends what a day in camp was like and the results of the youngsters work.

“We are also so proud of how diverse our campers are. They all come from different backgrounds and cultures,” added Provost. “And it’s beautiful watching them all work together towards common goals.”

“This camp isn’t necessarily about having these kids become directors, writers, etc… but it’s about exposing them to it all… having them walking away and truly believing the mantras they tell themselves in the mirror each morning,” she also said. “Because most importantly, we want to help build confident, thinking, kind human beings who know how special they are.”

Related Posts: