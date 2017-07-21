Colony Theatre Presents “ICONversations,” A Musical Journey

The Colony Theatre presents vocal artist Reign Morton in ICONversations, a musical love letter to his father. Morton sings iconic songs from Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Prince, Whitney Houston, Donny Hathaway and Michael Jackson, interspersed with stories.

Maiya Sykes (Postmodern Jukebox front woman and finalist on NBC’s The Voice), joins Morton for the four performances. ICONversations is directed by Kinnik Sky and features musical direction by Grammy Award-winner Dave Yaden.

“We are so thrilled to have such fresh, innovative and creative talent on our stage,” commented Colony Theatre Director of Development Heather Provost. “Reign is a fantastic storyteller and his voice is one of the best around.”

Singer, songwriter, actor and writer, Morton has appeared in films, theater and television. His most notable role was as Cashius Kibideaux on General Hospital. Recent credits include performances as Eddie Murphy in the Whitney Houston biopic Whitney and roles in The New Edition Story, For the Record: Tarantino and Hilton Head Island.

Morton has traveled internationally as a musician in Paris, Japan and Canada.

Director Kinnik Sky is a veteran of stage, television and film. An American Idol finalist, she has appeared in countless plays and musicals over the last 20 years including Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf and Madea’s Class Reunion. In 2010, she launched her Dazzal Mi Entertainment. Under the company’s banner, Sky has written, produced and starred in several stage productions and web series. To date, Dazzal Mi has received nine NAACP Theatre Award nominations and garnered five wins.

Musical Director Dave Yaden is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and pianist who has played and written with Josh Kelley, Pierce the Veil, Tonic, Spin Doctors, Tyler Hilton, Lady Antebellum, Ryan Tedder (One Republic) and Mindi Abair.

ICONversations kicks off the It’s Showtime series at The Colony, with Magic Mania opening August 17-20, I’d Enjoy Being A Girl… On Broadway following September 14-17 and A Little Night Music in Concert on September 21-24. The series concludes with An Evening With Fritz Coleman September 29 – October 1.

“In putting together the It’s Showtime series, we really wanted to design programming that would have something for everyone in the community,” said Provost. “I’m so glad we have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the brightest talent out there and give the people of Burbank an opportunity to see some really special performances.”

ICONversations runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday July 20-22 with shows at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday July 23 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is $35 and tickets may be purchased online here or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Plentiful free parking is available in the attached parking structure.

