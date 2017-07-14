Hollywood Burbank Airport Celebrates Ten Years of Teaching Local Campers About Aviation

Wednesday of this week 85 campers and counselors from the Robert Gross Park Summer Daze program visited Hollywood Burbank Airport to learn about careers in aviation from Airport employees and tenants.

The campers, whose ages ranged from five to 12, heard presentations from employees of the TSA, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and concessionaire Up Pup ‘N’ Away, as well as staff from the Airport’s Public Relations, Operations, Police, and Fire Departments.

The presenters discussed and demonstrated their jobs for the campers and counselors, with interactive opportunities for the campers to pretend to be wing walkers, gate agents, and security screeners. The campers also had the opportunity to explore Police and Fire Department vehicles, try on protective firefighting gear, and get to know Kai and Delilah, the long-haired Dalmatians who accompanied the owner of Up Pup ‘N’ Away.

This year marked the tenth anniversary of the Summer Daze event at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport has hosted campers from Robert Gross Park, which is located on a site previously owned by Lockheed, since 2007. After hosting older campers in 2015 and 2016, this year Elementary school-aged campers once again participated in the event.

