Man Sentenced After Stabbing Three in Burbank

A Valencia man was sentenced today to 12 years and six months in state prison for stabbing his exgirlfriend’s mother and her roommate at a Burbank home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Carolina Lugo said Cameron Reed Hansen, 31, was found guilty on March 8 of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of injuring a girlfriend. The jury also found that Hansen was armed with a knife and caused great bodily injury.

On March 3, 2015, the defendant went to his ex-girlfriend’s home a day after they broke up and began attacking and biting her, according to court testimony. When her mother and her roommate came to the victim’s aid, Hansen stabbed both women multiple times, the prosecutor said.

The three victims survived the attack.

