Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery / Home Invasion

Burbank Police are investigating what could have been a robbery or possibly home invasion that occurred on the 3600 block of Viewcrest Drive in Burbank Saturday night at 10:25.

According to Sergeant Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, three men approached a man in his 60’s in his garage, along with several friends. All three suspects were wearing masks and armed with guns.

There was a brief struggle between the suspects and victim, at which point all three suspects ran to a nearby vehicle, described as a dark, 4-door sedan.

Police on the scene that night reported that the suspects had an AK-15, a shotgun and a handgun. It was not reported what was said or demanded by the masked men or if there was any relationship between the suspects and victims.

Viewcrest Drive was also the scene where a brush fire threatened homes recently and residents were evacuated. It was reported that two homes in the area were burglarized during the evacuations. Police have not said if there is any link between the two incidents and all are still being investigated.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Related Posts: