Starlight Bowl’s Concert And Fireworks Show Spectacular To A Sell Out Crowd

This year’s Starlight Bowls opening show with The Company Men and the Spectacular Fireworks that followed pleased everyone inside the Starlight Bowl and community around.

The lawn at Starlight Bowl was filled to capacity and the seats from front to back were nearly full as well.

The evening started off with Grooveline and followed with the main act The Company Men. The Fireworks fired off a little past 9:00 PM and the oohs and ahhs could be heard everywhere.

In the morning many residences of West Burbank had a mini parade off of Clybourn Street, the Queen of the Parade was longtime Burbank resident Lois Bennett who celebrated her 95th Birthday.

Here is a photo gallery of Independence Day activities.

Related Posts: