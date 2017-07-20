Two 18 Year-old Burbank Residents Arrested for Stealing Packages from Porch

On July 18, 2017, at about 3:10 P.M., Burbank Police responded to the 600 block of South Griffith Drive to investigate two packages stolen from the front porches of two different homes. A witness reported seeing two males stealing the packages and then running from the area.

When police officers arrived, they located and detained two men who matched the description provided by the witness. The men were out of breath and admitted to police officers that they’d just stolen packages from nearby homes.

During the investigation, police officers learned the suspects had stolen a package from one home, carried it away, and then left it behind before stealing a second package from another home.

The suspects have been identified as Sage Del Castillo, an 18-year-old resident of Burbank and Angel Herrera, who is also 18 from Burbank. During a search, a portable GPS device was found in Herrera’s possession. Herrera admitted to stealing the GPS device from an unlocked vehicle earlier in the day. Both were placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail.

On July 19, the Burbank City Attorney’s Office filed two counts each of petty theft and receiving stolen property against Del Castillo and Herrera. They both appeared before a judge in the Burbank Courthouse and pled no contest to the charges, accepting responsibility for the crimes. Since neither suspect had any prior criminal history, both qualified for a court diversion program consisting of community service and informal probation.

