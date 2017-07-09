Arrest Reports for June 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



June 1st

Benjamin Calib Veliz, 22 of Long Beach

9:30a Buena Vista and San Fernando

DUI

Carlos Enrique Zacarias, 33 of Winnetka

10:55a Magnolia and Brighton

Violating a Restraining or Protective Order

Kenny Cousins, 50 of Burbank

1:59p Wyoming and Niagra

Possession of Methamphetamine

Mickaela Cruz, 22 of San Francisco

1:40p Ramada Inn

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Identity Theft

David Barrel, 35 of San Fernando

4:45p Fry’s

Petty Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale

Aren Hartoni Abramian, 32 of Tujunga

8:30p Western and San Fernando in Glendale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

John Ivanez, 39 of Burbank

9:45p Hollywood Way and Victory

Possession Of Burglary Tools, Criminal Trespass, Petty Theft

June 2nd

Masis Shah Karami, 54, of Burbank

1:50a Olive and Ninth

CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud

Robert Alan Edwards, 51 of Sun Valley

5:00a Victory and Magnolia

Petty Theft, Driving Without a License

Jessica Alexis Valdes, 26 of Burbank

6:40a Baldwin Park PD

Petty Theft

David William Haines, 42 of Pomona

8:10a San Fernando and Brighton

Failure to Appear for Traffic Ticket, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI

Giovanni Javier Morataya, 42 of Burbank

6:15p 1500 Screenland

Opening or Maintaining a Drug House

Gwynne Kahn, 53 of Burbank

6:15p 1500 Screenland

Opening or Maintaining a Drug House

William Noe Reyes, 24 of Los Angeles

7:20p 1051 Victory

Petty Theft

Christopher David Aguilar, 19 of Burbank

9:00p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Simon Gambaryan, 31 of Panorama City

10:40p Keystone and Burbank

Drunk in Public, Vandalism

Kevin Stanley Guzman, 25 of North Hollywood

11:10p 8601 N Lamer

DUI, Dry Reckless

June 3rd

Aparicio Marlen, 19 of Burbank

1:55a Victory and Pepper

Drunk in Public

Michelle Dawn Johnson, 43 of Hollywood

1:30a Buena Vista and Victory

Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud

Michael Claygon, 52 of Hollywood

1:30a Buena Vista and Victory

Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud

Michael Rene Cordero, 20 of Sun Valley

2:30a Pacific and Maple

DUI

Linell Whitmore, 44 of Los Angeles

6:30a Monterey Park PD

Resisting An Executive Officer

Oscar Gonzalez, 37 of Mission Hills

10:20a Alameda and San Fernando

False Identification to a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Suspended License

Josue Diaz, 20 of Van Nuys

1:45p Burbank and Third

Minor in Possession, Drunk in Public

Anthony Benacio Mejia, 19 of Sun Valley

1:45p 225 E Burbank

Minor in Possession, Drunk in Public

Mark Camp Hanna, 64 of Burbank

4:50p Oak and Main

Assault with a Deadly Weapon, DUI

Melissa Alaiz, 36 of Los Angeles

7:20p 249 W Alameda

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kevin Douglas Dafes, 47 of Playa Del Rey

11:20p 2006 W Magnolia

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

June 4th

Oscar Turcio, 34 of Lincoln Heights

4:30a San Fernando and Alameda

False Impersonation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Michael Tinder, 40 of Los Angeles

6:40a Redacted

Corporal Injury To Spouse, Failure to Appear, Possession of Methamphetamine

Artur Ashotovich Ghazaryan, 33 of Westminster

12:30p Fry’s

Petty Theft, Burglary

June Davis, 23 of Burbank

5:00p Jackson and Morgan

Petty Theft, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault & Battery, Criminal Threats

Rene Joshua Esquivel, 18 of Burbank

6:00p McCambridge Park

Drunk in Public, Possession of Controlled Substance, Vandalism

Christian Geobany Oseguera, 22 of Burbank

6:40p McCambridge Park

Possession of Controlled Substance, Drunk in Public

June 5th

Alison Lynnette Mora, 30 of Sun Valley

2:40a Glenoaks and Buena Vista

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Raul Chavez, 33 of Arleta

2:55a Buena Vista and Winona

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Burglary Tools

Alfredo Cabrera Aguilar, 41 of North Hollywood

12:15p Vallanta

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Celina Ruby Brambila, 23 of North Hollywood

4:50p First and Magnolia

Petty Theft

Daniel Joseph Ripley, 33 of Toluca Lake

7:35p Target

Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Petty Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance

June 6th

Manuk Manukyan, 31 of Burbank

12:30a 644 Price

Driving Without a License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Gang Enhancement, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Sally Safarha, 21 of Tarzana

12:30a 644 Price

Possession of Controlled Substance

Brian Rivera, 24 of Canoga Park

8:25a Verdugo and Kenneth

Dry Reckless

Jesus Ayon Torres, 22 of Compton

11:10a Olive and Cordova

Resisting Arrest, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arlen Orogian, 23 of Burbank

10:50a Naomi and San Fernando

Dry Reckless

June 7th

Jimmy Herard, 33 of Los Angeles

1:30a Hollywood Way and Heffron

Identity Theft, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud

Ruben Esteban Nuñez, 29 of Burbank

2:31a Hollywood Way and Thornton

DUI

Sandra Flores, 51

4:00p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Gerelle Wendae Weekes, 36 of Studio City

8:00p Verdugo and Orchard

Grand Theft Auto

Caleb Anthony Silvera-Kuhnel, 19 of Los Angeles

8:00p Fry’s

Petty Theft

Alejandro Salvador Torres, 51 of Burbank

9:55a 170 W Linden

Drunk in Public

Brittany Jay Tamillo, 34

10:00p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Simon Gambaryan, 31 of Panorama City

11:25a Verdugo and Hollywood Way

Hate Crimes; Vandalism

June 8th

