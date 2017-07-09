Arrest Reports for June 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
If you would like your name redacted from the list, please fill out the following form – ALL 3 fields must be filled in for a redaction.
June 1st
Benjamin Calib Veliz, 22 of Long Beach
9:30a Buena Vista and San Fernando
DUI
Carlos Enrique Zacarias, 33 of Winnetka
10:55a Magnolia and Brighton
Violating a Restraining or Protective Order
Kenny Cousins, 50 of Burbank
1:59p Wyoming and Niagra
Possession of Methamphetamine
Mickaela Cruz, 22 of San Francisco
1:40p Ramada Inn
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Identity Theft
David Barrel, 35 of San Fernando
4:45p Fry’s
Petty Theft, Possession Of Methamphetamine For Sale
Aren Hartoni Abramian, 32 of Tujunga
8:30p Western and San Fernando in Glendale
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
John Ivanez, 39 of Burbank
9:45p Hollywood Way and Victory
Possession Of Burglary Tools, Criminal Trespass, Petty Theft
June 2nd
Masis Shah Karami, 54, of Burbank
1:50a Olive and Ninth
CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud
Robert Alan Edwards, 51 of Sun Valley
5:00a Victory and Magnolia
Petty Theft, Driving Without a License
Jessica Alexis Valdes, 26 of Burbank
6:40a Baldwin Park PD
Petty Theft
David William Haines, 42 of Pomona
8:10a San Fernando and Brighton
Failure to Appear for Traffic Ticket, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI
Giovanni Javier Morataya, 42 of Burbank
6:15p 1500 Screenland
Opening or Maintaining a Drug House
Gwynne Kahn, 53 of Burbank
6:15p 1500 Screenland
Opening or Maintaining a Drug House
William Noe Reyes, 24 of Los Angeles
7:20p 1051 Victory
Petty Theft
Christopher David Aguilar, 19 of Burbank
9:00p Redacted
Domestic Battery
Simon Gambaryan, 31 of Panorama City
10:40p Keystone and Burbank
Drunk in Public, Vandalism
Kevin Stanley Guzman, 25 of North Hollywood
11:10p 8601 N Lamer
DUI, Dry Reckless
June 3rd
Aparicio Marlen, 19 of Burbank
1:55a Victory and Pepper
Drunk in Public
Michelle Dawn Johnson, 43 of Hollywood
1:30a Buena Vista and Victory
Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud
Michael Claygon, 52 of Hollywood
1:30a Buena Vista and Victory
Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud
Michael Rene Cordero, 20 of Sun Valley
2:30a Pacific and Maple
DUI
Linell Whitmore, 44 of Los Angeles
6:30a Monterey Park PD
Resisting An Executive Officer
Oscar Gonzalez, 37 of Mission Hills
10:20a Alameda and San Fernando
False Identification to a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Suspended License
Josue Diaz, 20 of Van Nuys
1:45p Burbank and Third
Minor in Possession, Drunk in Public
Anthony Benacio Mejia, 19 of Sun Valley
1:45p 225 E Burbank
Minor in Possession, Drunk in Public
Mark Camp Hanna, 64 of Burbank
4:50p Oak and Main
Assault with a Deadly Weapon, DUI
Melissa Alaiz, 36 of Los Angeles
7:20p 249 W Alameda
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kevin Douglas Dafes, 47 of Playa Del Rey
11:20p 2006 W Magnolia
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
June 4th
Oscar Turcio, 34 of Lincoln Heights
4:30a San Fernando and Alameda
False Impersonation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Michael Tinder, 40 of Los Angeles
6:40a Redacted
Corporal Injury To Spouse, Failure to Appear, Possession of Methamphetamine
Artur Ashotovich Ghazaryan, 33 of Westminster
12:30p Fry’s
Petty Theft, Burglary
June Davis, 23 of Burbank
5:00p Jackson and Morgan
Petty Theft, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault & Battery, Criminal Threats
Rene Joshua Esquivel, 18 of Burbank
6:00p McCambridge Park
Drunk in Public, Possession of Controlled Substance, Vandalism
Christian Geobany Oseguera, 22 of Burbank
6:40p McCambridge Park
Possession of Controlled Substance, Drunk in Public
June 5th
Alison Lynnette Mora, 30 of Sun Valley
2:40a Glenoaks and Buena Vista
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Raul Chavez, 33 of Arleta
2:55a Buena Vista and Winona
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Burglary Tools
Alfredo Cabrera Aguilar, 41 of North Hollywood
12:15p Vallanta
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Celina Ruby Brambila, 23 of North Hollywood
4:50p First and Magnolia
Petty Theft
Daniel Joseph Ripley, 33 of Toluca Lake
7:35p Target
Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Petty Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance
June 6th
Manuk Manukyan, 31 of Burbank
12:30a 644 Price
Driving Without a License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Gang Enhancement, Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Sally Safarha, 21 of Tarzana
12:30a 644 Price
Possession of Controlled Substance
Brian Rivera, 24 of Canoga Park
8:25a Verdugo and Kenneth
Dry Reckless
Jesus Ayon Torres, 22 of Compton
11:10a Olive and Cordova
Resisting Arrest, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Arlen Orogian, 23 of Burbank
10:50a Naomi and San Fernando
Dry Reckless
June 7th
Jimmy Herard, 33 of Los Angeles
1:30a Hollywood Way and Heffron
Identity Theft, CA Credit & Debit Card Fraud
Ruben Esteban Nuñez, 29 of Burbank
2:31a Hollywood Way and Thornton
DUI
Sandra Flores, 51
4:00p Redacted
Domestic Battery
Gerelle Wendae Weekes, 36 of Studio City
8:00p Verdugo and Orchard
Grand Theft Auto
Caleb Anthony Silvera-Kuhnel, 19 of Los Angeles
8:00p Fry’s
Petty Theft
Alejandro Salvador Torres, 51 of Burbank
9:55a 170 W Linden
Drunk in Public
Brittany Jay Tamillo, 34
10:00p Redacted
Domestic Battery
Simon Gambaryan, 31 of Panorama City
11:25a Verdugo and Hollywood Way
Hate Crimes; Vandalism
June 8th