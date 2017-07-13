Burbank, Burroughs Football Will Make Several Long Trips

With a little more than a month away from the start of the 2017 high school football season, parents, students and fans can start making plans where their Friday nights will be in the fall.

Burbank High, which finished just short of CIF Southern Section Division 8 title last year, will open up on the road under new coach Adam Colman.

The Bulldogs will play Aug. 25 at Monrovia High in what is called week zero.

Burbank stays on the road for its second contest when it travels to the Santa Clarita Valley to face Canyon High on Sept. 1.

Burroughs, under second-year head coach Mike Reily, will open its season at home on Sept. 1 against West Ranch of Stevenson Ranch.

Burbank will host its first home game at Burroughs’ Memorial Field on Sept. 8 against Downey High. Last season the two teams battled it out and Burbank lost by a matter of inches as a field-goal attempt went just wide.

Burroughs hits the road Sept. 8 when it travels up the 118 freeway into Ventura County to face Royal High of Simi Valley.

The following week, Burbank will have a bye before Pacific League play beings.

Burroughs figure to go through even more traffic going eastward to Diamond Ranch High Pomona.

Burbank will open Pacific League play Sept. 21 at home against Glendale High.

Burroughs will be at Memorial Field the following night, opening league play against Pasadena.

Burbank will be at home against Hoover on Sept. 29. Burroughs will be on the road at Arcadia.

The Indians will be at Glendale High on Thursday Oct. 5. The Bulldogs will be at Arcadia one week Burroughs, on Oct. 6.

Burbank will have a Thursday night home contest on Oct. 12 against Pasadena. Burroughs will host Crescenta Valley on Oct. 13.

The Indians will be home once against on Oct. 20 to face Muir. Burbank will be at Moyse Field in Glendale to face Crescenta Valley, in what figures to be a great game.

Burroughs will host Hoover on Oct. 26. Burbank will host Muir on Oct. 27.

The regular season finale will be held Nov. 3. Burbank will be on the visitors’ side and Burroughs will be the host and home team.

Enjoy the season and support your teams.

