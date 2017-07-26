Burbank Police Prepare For National Night Out Events

Burbank Police officers Angela Burrows and her partner, Karl Castro, of the Community Outreach Department have been planning and preparing for National Night Out that takes place next Tuesday evening.

National night out is a community-police-awareness raising event that is held the first Tuesday of August every year.

Here in Burbank National Night Out have been held for many years and in the past, the Burbank police held events at Police Headquarters, along with teaming up with several community members to promote and encourage neighbors to get out of your homes and get to know your neighbors and have block parties.

This year the Burbank Police Department will host a National Night Out huge block party on Chandler Blvd. from Keystone Street to Lincoln Street, Tuesday, August 1st from 5:30 pm to 8 pm.

Members of the Burbank Fire Department will be on hand and also be stopping by several of the neighborhood parties.

Officer Burrows, along with Castro, met with several members of the community this past week and gave them materials and suggestions on hosting their own block parties. A couple of neighborhood are planning big events. In one neighborhood, they are going to have a couple of jump houses for the kids, another is planning to have a Master BBQ company firing up the BBQ.

Back on Chandler, the Burbank Police Department will have several displays, which include K-9, SWAT, the Departments Bearcat Rescue Vehicle will be on display, members of the Traffic Department will answer enforcement questions. There will be plenty of handouts on Crime Prevention, and photo opportunities’.

There will be food vendors, face painting, bike safety lessons and the complete Burbank Police Command Staff will be there answering questions and meeting members of the public.

If you have questions or request more information you can call the Burbank Police Department’s Community Outreach Officers at (818) 238-3235

Related Posts: