Canon Opens World Class Facility In the Heart Of Burbank’s Media District

Continuing its support of professional clients in the filmmaking and still imaging communities, Canon today officially opened its doors to its newest Professional Technology & Support Center in Burbank, Calif. Evolving from what began at Canon’s original Hollywood facility, the new state-of-the-art Canon Burbank facility provides these customers with enhanced technical environments and accessible service and support.

Evolving from what began at Canon’s original Hollywood facility, the new state-of-the-art Canon Burbank facility provides these customers with enhanced technical environments and accessible service and support.

Canon Burbank is poised to support Canon’s clients’ productivity through a dynamic mix of product evaluation and testing, product & workflow training, industry events and expedited repairs. Every aspect of the new facility’s design and operation was made in consideration of improving customers’ experience with Canon products from input to output, and in improving access to the highly trained Canon service and support team. Facility highlights include:

• Enhanced on-site repair capabilities

• Industry standard 4K projection and DI capabilities

• Workflow Lab for software training and NLE workflows

• Image lab for in-depth camera & lens testing, demonstration and troubleshooting

• Fully equipped multipurpose room for training, events, demonstration, and shooting

• Immersive product showroom

“Since our 2011 launch of Cinema EOS, Canon has been steadfastly committed to exceeding the high expectations of our professional clients in the production community,” said Eliott Peck, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our new Burbank location represents the culmination of our commitment to listen to our clients, understand their needs and provide them with what they need to bring their artistic and passion projects to life. As Canon continues on its journey to support the production community and evolve with changes in this industry, our mission is now clearer than ever, to be a resource and a beacon for industry professionals.”

At Canon Burbank, customers may now take advantage of walk-in service Monday through Friday, with plenty of convenient parking. The location will feature a steady calendar of educational offerings from top professionals on the latest equipment and filmmaking techniques, the ability to color correct and screen content, and a lab for testing Canon cameras and lenses. The facility’s multipurpose room is also configurable for industry gatherings and special events.

The new Burbank location is yet another extension of Canon Professional Services’ (CPS) powerful support network for the region’s professional photographers, filmmakers, and videographers. CPS members are invited to visit Canon Burbank for all of their service needs, Canon Live Learning sessions, and professional training tailored to their needs.

Related Posts: