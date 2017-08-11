FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Your Burbank Home

Back in June we talked about the “WELCOME TO BURBANK” signs that graced the entry points to the City as you crossed the border into town.

While enjoyable to see they were not very helpful.

In 1928 however, the Burbank Merchants Association found a more personal and helpful way to introduce you to your new home. In the mid to late 1920’s there was a housing boom and growth brought people to settle here.

With Lockheed coming to town a year later and a new airport coming in 1930, Moreland Trucks being built here prospects for work and homes were great. The Burbank Merchants developed a 56 page booklet that contained a complete history of Burbank from the Rancho Days to the present (1928) with many pictures.

It of course contained Full, Half, and quarter page ads for local businesses, but it also talked about the Schools, City Government, Fire, Police, Recreation, Movie Theaters, Clubs, Church’s, Golf Course, Womens & Mens organizations & places to get work.

The Book was a great way to learn about your new home town then and is still a Great read today! Here are some pictures and you can read the entire booklet at http://www.mbmcdaniel.com/burbankia/your_burbank_home.pdf

Coming in November of 2017….

NOW AVAILABLE!!

Get your Copy of Lost Burbank Now!

Slowly fading with the city’s ever-changing landscape, the places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Ave in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Inventor Joseph Wesley Fawkes’s scheme to build a monorail to Los Angeles became a local laughingstock. Diehard Burbankers Wes Clark and Michael Mc Daniel collect these and many more forgotten local stories where they can finally be found.

Related Posts: