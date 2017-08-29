Get Out Of Town!: Zuma Beach

With temps expected in the 100s all this week and the Labor Day holiday weekend upon us, Zuma Beach provides relief from the heat, an opportunity for exercise, fresh air and fun. Perhaps the most accessible beach from the San Fernando Valley, Zuma has long been known as a popular surfing, sunning and swimming spot.

Consistently recorded year after year as one of the cleanest water beaches in Los Angeles County, Zuma Beach is known for long barrels of waves crashing along the nearly two-mile stretch of sand. Rip currents occur daily, so be sure to pay attention to the lifeguards on shore. They know the water and warn people away from rip currents and areas with strong undertow.

With all the wave action and miles of soft sand, Zuma Beach is a favorite beach for many Southern Californians. On popular holiday weekends and super hot days, it’s not unheard of for more than 100,000 people to visit Zuma per day.

Visitors often see pods of dolphins playing in the waves, riding them and even doing jumps out of the water.

The lifeguard stations are manned during daylight hours and lifeguard boats and helicopters patrol up and down the coast as well.

Parking is available in paid lots close to the sand and for free on a first-come first-served basis along Pacific Coast Highway. Bathrooms, showers and food stands are placed every so often along the 1.8 mile long beach.

Zuma Beach is host to several surfing competitions every year, along with other sporting events. The quintessential California beach, Zuma is a great way to Get Out Of Town!

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

