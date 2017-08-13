Burbank Comedy Festival Now Running thru August 19

Top national headliners and more than 100 shows, celebrity podcasts, and industry panels will animate three Burbank venues including Flappers Comedy Club, L.A. Connection Comedy Theater, and Hilton Garden Inn Burbank Downtown during the 4th Annual Burbank Comedy Festival from Sunday, August 13 to Saturday, August 19, 2017. Festival passes, individual show tickets, and special hotel rates are available at www.burbankcomedyfestival.com.

In addition, national headliners will more the double from previous years with Jimmy Dore (JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDY CENTRAL), Kevin Pollak (THE USUAL SUSPECTS), Carol Leifer (SEINFELD), Christopher Titus (TITUS), Hal Sparks (LAB RATS, QUEER AS FOLK), Kel Mitchell (GAME SHAKERS, GOOD BURGERS), David Zucker (AIRPLANE!, THE NAKED GUN), Jimmy Pardo (CONAN, NEVER NOT FUNNY), Jamie Kennedy (MALIBU’S MOST WANTED, THREE KINGS), and some of the hottest up-and-coming talent from around the world.

“Expanding performances across multiple venues will open the festival to new genres such as improv and sketch comedy, will increase capacity, and reach new audiences with a wider variety of shows,” stated Josh Snyder, Burbank Comedy Festival co-producer. “It has always been part of our vision that where ever you go, there will be comedy all around you.”

The 4th annual festival will pair more than 200 emerging comedians with established headliners, offering the next generation of talent the opportunity to perform and connect with top entertainment professionals, to encourage live comedy, and to do some funny business. For a complete list of performers, please visit www.burbankcomedyfestival.com.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Among the more than 100 performances, workshops and afterparties, the following shows promise to sell out fast!

Sundays with Jeff Garlin , Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 PM.

, Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 PM. One-on-One With Comedy Writer/Director David Zucker , Tuesday, August 15 at 5:00 PM .

, . Wittiest Women hosted by Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 PM .

hosted by Mary Lynn Rajskub, . Carol Leifer and Kevin Pollak , Wednesday, August 16 at 7:00 PM .

, . Hal Sparks, Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM .

. Jamie Kennedy, Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

Two Milk Minimumhosted by Kel Mitchell, Saturday, August 19, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM .

LIVE CELEBRITY PODCASTS

Unique among festivals, the Burbank Comedy Festival will present five podcasts tapings in front of live studio audiences. It’s a chance to engage with top comedians as they record their top-rated weekly shows:

Never Not Funny with Jimmy Pardo . Offering fans the opportunity to eavesdrop on freewheeling conversations between Pardo and his sometimes famous, always funny friends. Monday, August 14, 5:00 PM .

. Offering fans the opportunity to eavesdrop on freewheeling conversations between Pardo and his sometimes famous, always funny friends. . The Titus Podcast . Christopher Titus and Rachel Bradley discuss the news of the day, politics, the woes of our society, everyday idiots and an occasional hero. Monday, August 14 at 7:00 PM .

. Christopher Titus and Rachel Bradley discuss the news of the day, politics, the woes of our society, everyday idiots and an occasional hero. . The Jimmy Dore Show Podcast . An irreverent and humorous take on daily headlines, providing the unvarnished truth with a twist of funny. Wednesday, August 16, 5:00 PM

. An irreverent and humorous take on daily headlines, providing the unvarnished truth with a twist of funny. The Superior Podcast with Frank Prather and Hal Sparks. Examining life from the perspective of superior beings, guests and fellow geniuses discuss everything from standup comedy and fitness, to motorcycles and perfect hair. Thursday, August 17, 5:00 PM .

with Frank Prather and Hal Sparks. Examining life from the perspective of superior beings, guests and fellow geniuses discuss everything from standup comedy and fitness, to motorcycles and perfect hair. . Karen and Kira Can Read Podcast, with Karen Rontowski and Kira Soltanovich. The first-ever psychic comedy podcast giving real and hilarious readings that explore the world of standup from a cosmic point of view, Friday, August 18, 5:00 PM .

L.A. CONNECTION COMEDY THEATER

3435 W Magnolia Boulevard in Magnolia Park

The festival will expand to the legendary L.A. Connection Comedy Theater, opening opportunities with eight performances dedicated to improv, standup, and sketch comedy, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. A highlight will be the groundbreaking show Trump in Space: A Musical Comedy, a battle of good vs bad, ideals vs opportunism, Trump vs Trump, plus music. An epic space adventure filled with sci-fi tropes and politics with book and lyrics by Gillian Bellinger and Landon Kirksey, and music by Tony Gonzalez and Sam Johnides, Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM.

HILTON GARDEN INN BURBANK DOWNTOWN

401 S San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank

Experience some of the best comedians from around the country at one of the hottest new hotels in Burbank with free Happy Hour patio shows from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. It’s a great chance to preview top acts as they try out new material for their headline shows.

INDUSTRY PANELS

Entertainment industry professionals from ICM, Saturday Night Live, National Lampoon, and comedy club owners from across the country will participate with Q&As and meet-and-greets including:

Club Owners and Bookers Panels , Monday, August 14 at 2:00 PM . Gain insight into the inner workings of nationally recognized comedy clubs from the prospective of the people who own, run, and book them!

, . Gain insight into the inner workings of nationally recognized comedy clubs from the prospective of the people who own, run, and book them! Casting Directors Panel , Tuesday, August 15 at 2:00 PM . The minds behind Comedy Central and The Gong Show will discuss guiding talent from inception to final product.

, . The minds behind Comedy Central and The Gong Show will discuss guiding talent from inception to final product. Comedy Agents Panel , Wednesday, August 16 at 2:00 PM . Industry insiders from ICM and more will explain the role agents and managers play in comedian development.

, . Industry insiders from ICM and more will explain the role agents and managers play in comedian development. Comedy Managers Panel , Thursday, August 17 at 2:00 PM . Veteran managers from Last Comic Standing, Brook Forest Entertainment, and more will discuss the art of finding new talent and helping to shape their careers.

, . Veteran managers from Last Comic Standing, Brook Forest Entertainment, and more will discuss the art of finding new talent and helping to shape their careers. Understanding Contracts and Deal Memos , Friday, August 18 at 2:00 PM . Manager Randi Siegel and entertainment attorney David Albert Pierce will provide valuable insight into the legal workings of the comedy business, and give critical tips on what talent should look for when entering into formal business agreements.

, . Manager Randi Siegel and entertainment attorney David Albert Pierce will provide valuable insight into the legal workings of the comedy business, and give critical tips on what talent should look for when entering into formal business agreements. Bruce on Bruce: On Producing Lady Dynamite, Saturday, August 19 at 2:00 PM . Manager/producer Bruce Smith (Omnipop) will be interviewed by Fred Melamed, who plays manager/producer Bruce Ben-Bacharach on the hit Netflix Series Lady Dynamite, starring Maria Bamford.

In addition, there will be more than 20 workshops featuring professional comedians, writers, and industry leaders offering in-depth instruction on honing the comedy craft, breaking into comedy-related entertainment, and more.

For further complete listings of shows, podcasts, special events, panels, and workshops, please visit www.burbankcomedyfestival.com.

WHEN: Sunday, August 13 through Saturday, August 19, 2017.

WHERE: Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant, 102 Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502; L.A. Connection Comedy Theater,

FESTIVAL PASSES: VIP $350 (access to all events); General Admission $250 (excludes special events). www.burbankcomedyfestival.com.

INDIVIDUAL SHOW TICKETS: Prices vary, plus two-item minimum per person – any combination of food and beverage. www.burbankcomedyfestival.com.

HOTEL BOOKINGS: Burbank hotels are offering special discounts for festival attendees, including the all-new Hilton Garden Inn, located within walking distance of Flappers: http://burbankcomedyfestival.com/hotels/

For a full listing of Burbank Hotels, click here: http://reservations.visitburbank.com/hotel/list/8325/m3288

