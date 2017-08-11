Burbank Firefighters Rescue Six Year Old Trapped In Park Swing

Burbank Firefighters came to the rescue after they were called to Mountain View Park located at 751 S. Griffith Park Drive in the Rancho District on Wednesday afternoon. to help a 6-year-old female who was reported stuck in the baby swing for close to 30 minutes.

Firefighters used several tools from their toolbox to free Natalie, a 6-year-old Burbank resident, who became stuck using a baby swing. Her parents attempted to help her out for close to 30 minutes before they called for help from Burbank Firefighters.

Firefighters, under the Direction of Battalion Chief Danny Alvarez, were prepared with rotary saws, hacksaws, and other extraction equipment but found a pair of tin snip, along with the hacksaw, were the tools of choice.

Firefighters gave the girl a stuffed animal that they carry on the rescue ambulances to help during times like these and kept her smiling and laughing during the rescue.

It only took a couple of minutes for the Firefighters to free the girl and they were pleased to hand her to her parents following hugs.

