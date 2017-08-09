Burbank Rent Ranked As The 5th Most Expensive

From the Zumper website…

The Zumper Los Angeles Metro Report analyzed active listings in July across 19 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents.

Cities Ranked By Rent

Most Expensive

–Santa Monica, CA rent grew $150 this month to $3,110 and ranked as the most expensive in the metro area.

–Los Angeles & Pasadena, CA tied for second with rents at $2,150.

–Glendale, CA was third with one bedrooms priced at $2,100.

Least Expensive

–Palmdale, CA rent grew a slight $30 since last month but continued to rank, by far, as the most affordable.

–Bellflower, CA had the second least expensive rent at $1,270.

–Pomona, CA rent, only $10 more expensive than Bellflower, ranked as third.

Yearly Growth Rate

The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)

–West Covina, CA had the fastest growing rent since this time last year, up 15.3%.

–Alhambra, CA rent was the second fastest growing, climbing 13.5%.

–Hawthorne, CA was third with a 13% rental yearly growth rate.

The Fastest Growing (M/M%)

–Culver City, CA rent grew 5.2% since last month, making it the fastest growing.

–Santa Monica, CA rent was close behind with a 5.1% monthly growth rate.

–Glendale, Burbank, & Bellflower, CA all tied for third with rents climbing 5%.

Full Data

The Zumper LA Metro Report analyzed active listings that hit the market in July 2017. Listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.

In the market for a new place? Search all Los Angeles apartments for rent on Zumper now.

Related Posts: