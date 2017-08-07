Burbank School District Announces New System to Screen All Visitors

The Burbank Unified School District announced that they will begin using a visitor management system in all school sites as well as our District buildings at the start of the 2017-2018 school year. The system will better allow the district to track visitors, contractors, and volunteers in our buildings and provide a with a safer, more monitored environment for students and staff.

Upon entering a school site/district building, visitors will be asked to present a valid photo ID, which will be scanned into the system. Upon reading the information, Raptor will check the national database to identify sexual offenders.

It is important to note that the Raptor system only scans the visitor’s name, date of birth and photo for comparison with a national database of registered sex offenders. Additional visitor data from the ID is not gathered nor is the system connected to any other system such as the Department of Motor Vehicles. Therefore, any other information connected to the visitor’s ID is not part of the system and is not accessible to any of the users.

Once entry is approved, Raptor will issue a badge that identifies the visitor, the date, and the purpose of his/her visit.

If you are interested in learning more about the visitor management system, please visit the Raptor Technologies website www.raptorware.com .

The safety of students is our highest priority and the Raptor visitor management system provides a consistent way to aid in keeping away people who may present a danger to our students. Therefore, all visitors to the school must be scanned into the system and obtain a visitor badge. The visitor badges must be returned to the office at the conclusion of the visit.

