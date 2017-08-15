Burbank Town Center Hosts Open House

More than 100 Burbank residents, business owners, and community stakeholders gathered last Thursday evening, Aug. 10, to attend a community open house regarding the redevelopment of the Burbank Town Center.

The two-hour open house in the former IKEA store on San Fernando Boulevard focused on the mixed-use development proposed for the sites adjacent to the Burbank Town Center shopping center. Attendees took advantage of the opportunity to view renderings and site plans for the proposal, take a virtual reality tour depicting what the Burbank Town Center area will look like after construction is complete, hear a comprehensive presentation on the project, the planning principles underlying the proposal, the city process that lays ahead, and ask questions of development team members.

“It was gratifying to see so many community members take such an interest in the future of Downtown Burbank,” said Jim O’Neil of Crown Realty. “In particular, I would like to thank City Council members Bob Frutos and Sharon Springer, School Board Members Steve Fritner and Roberta Reynolds, Nazafarin Hadian of Planning Board, and the senior city staff members who attended the open house.”

“The feedback we received was tremendously constructive,” added Lance W. Taylor of Arrow Retail, “and we look forward to continuing this dialogue with the community as we move through the process.”

The Burbank Town Center Project proposes to replace some of the adjacent retail structures with a new downtown neighborhood including a mix of uses, bringing new housing opportunities, neighborhood-serving retail, a boutique hotel, and open space to Downtown Burbank. In total, 1,074 residential units, both apartments and condominiums, are proposed for the parcels currently occupied by the former IKEA, Corner Bakery and Office Depot, along with a 200-room hotel on the site now occupied by Chevy’s and California Pizza Kitchen.

In addition, a 21-900-square-foot open space plaza that will be programmed with a variety of community events such as farmers’ markets, musical performances, a holiday ice skating rink, and movie nights would be built in place of the IKEA outdoor tent area.

The new buildings will incorporate sustainability goals in its planning and construction, infrastructure, appliances, landscape design, and building materials. Sustainable measures will be incorporated to make the project comparable to a LEED Silver certification.

The Burbank Town Center shopping center is currently in the midst of a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The work, scheduled to be completed in time for this year’s holiday shopping season, includes new retail and entertainment tenants, an outdoor dining terrace, and an exterior escalator providing access from Magnolia and San Fernando Boulevards. It is designed to create a more welcoming and seamless connection between the Town Center and Downtown Burbank.

For more details on the plan and to stay updated on the project, please visit www.iheartburbank.com.

