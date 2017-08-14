Burbank Unified School District Responds to Charlottesville

The following statement was released by the Burbank Unified School District today:

Dear BUSD Community:

As we start the new school year, we are reminded about how special our schools are. Today, our employees welcomed more than 15,000 students with open arms, and each child embarked on the adventures of this school year. Classrooms, lunchrooms, and playgrounds were filled with joy and laughter.

Unfortunately, the events in Charlottesville this past weekend have cast a dark cloud over our nation. We want to assure you that here in Burbank our schools do not tolerate acts of hatred or violence. We remain diligent to ensure our students and staff are supported in a loving and caring environment.

Some families may be looking for resources to talk with their children about recent events. We have found the resources posted by Charlottesville Schools to be a good source of information: http://charlottesvilleschools.org/resources

In addition, if you are feeling frightened or anxious, we would encourage you to contact the Family Service Agency of Burbank at (818) 845-7671.

Sincerely,

BUSD Board President Steve Ferguson and Superintendent Matt Hill