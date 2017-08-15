BUSD Heads Back To School

More than 15,000 students in grades TK – 12 headed back to school for the beginning of the Burbank United School District 2017-18 academic year on Monday, August 14. Superintendent Matt Hill visited several schools throughout the district to welcome students, teachers and staff.
MyBurbank Chief Photographer Ross Benson joined Hill on his travels throughout the school district.
Superintendent Matt Hill stops at Luther Middle School and talks with Principal Oscar Macias during Nutrition. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
BUSD is comprised of 11 elementary schools (Walt Disney, Thomas Edison, Ralph Emerson, Bret Harte,Thomas Jefferson, William McKinley, Joaquin Miller, Providencia, Theodore Roosevelt, R.L. Stevenson and George Washington), three middle schools (Luther Burbank, John Muir and David Starr Jordan) and three high schools (Burbank, John Burroughs and Monterey.)
The Burbank Adult School and four alternative education schools (Arts For All, BUSD Career Technical Education, Community Day School and the Horace Mann Child Development Center) are also under the umbrella of BUSD.
Superintendent Matt Hill was joined by Burroughs Principal Deborah Madrigal in checking out a new Freshman class at Burroughs High School. ( Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill quizzes a couple of kids at Walk Disney Elementary School during the first day of school. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill talks with Disney Elementary Principal Molly Hwang and Curriculum Specialist Kelly McNutt during a stop on the first day of school. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
John Burroughs Quad during passing period. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill was joined by Burroughs Principal Deborah Madrigal in checking out a new Freshman class at Burroughs High School. ( Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Checking out a new classroom at Stevenson Elementary that was completed this past weekend. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill stops in at Luther Middle School and talks with Principal Oscar Macias during Nutrition. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill stops at Luther Middle School and talks with Principal Oscar Macias during Nutrition. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill joins some second graders during snack time at Providencia Elementary. (© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill joins some second graders during snack time at Providencia Elementary. (© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill answers parents’ questions as Principal Jennifer Culbertson of Providencia listens in. (© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Principal Brandi Young welcomes new parents to Washington Elementary. (© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Superintendent Matt Hill talks with Principal Brandi Young and Debbie Farmer, Curriculum Specialist, at Washington Elementary.(© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Students and parents walk to new classrooms at Horace Mann. (© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
-
-
Inside a new classroom at Horace Mann with all new furnishings.(© Photo by Ross A. Benson)
Related Posts: