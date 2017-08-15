BUSD Heads Back To School

By On August 15, 2017

Leave a reply

More than 15,000 students in grades TK – 12 headed back to school for the beginning of the Burbank United School District 2017-18 academic year on Monday, August 14. Superintendent Matt Hill visited several schools throughout the district to welcome students, teachers and staff.

MyBurbank Chief Photographer Ross Benson joined Hill on his travels throughout the school district.

Superintendent Matt Hill stops at Luther Middle School and talks with Principal Oscar Macias during Nutrition. (Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

BUSD is comprised of 11 elementary schools (Walt Disney, Thomas Edison, Ralph Emerson, Bret Harte,Thomas Jefferson, William McKinley, Joaquin Miller, Providencia, Theodore Roosevelt, R.L. Stevenson and George Washington), three middle schools (Luther Burbank, John Muir and David Starr Jordan) and three high schools (Burbank, John Burroughs and Monterey.)

The Burbank Adult School and four alternative education schools (Arts For All, BUSD Career Technical Education, Community Day School and the Horace Mann Child Development Center) are also under the umbrella of BUSD.

Superintendent Matt Hill was joined by Burroughs Principal Deborah Madrigal in checking out a new Freshman class at Burroughs High School. ( Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *