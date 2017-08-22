Car Collides With Metrolink Train at Vanowen and Buena Vista

Burbank police are investigating the scene of an accident that occurred Tuesday, August 22 at 6:14 pm when a vehicle traveling southbound on Buena Vista struck a Metrolink train traveling westbound.

When Burbank Fire Department’s Engine 14 arrived on the scene, they found the driver was already out of the vehicle. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital.

According to Burbank Police Sergeant Derek Green, the man, who was in his 20’s, had non life threatening injuries.

Police will request a test to see if the driver was impaired.

Witnesses report that the vehicle went around the railroad crossing gate before being struck by the train and being knocked about 200 yards down the track, coming to rest on the north side of the tracks. It also struck a pallet of railroad ties that were on the side of the tracks.

Police went car to car to get names and addresses of all the passengers (over 300) that were on the train. No passenger reported any injuries.

Police will now investigate using cameras at the scene along with a camera mounted on the Metrolink train as they recreate the accident that totaled the red Lexus.

Police closed the intersection of Buena Vista and Vanowen for over two hours as they investigated the scene.

Police gave the Metrolink team, headed to Ventura, permission to leave the scene at 8:30 pm.

