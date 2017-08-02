Classic Car Show Coming to Downtown Burbank This Saturday

Top celebrity vehicles, 150 classic cars, automotive-related vendors, lifetime achievement awards, and deejays spinning music from the decades will be in the spotlight at the 6th Annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic on Saturday, August 5 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The Downtown Burbank Car Classic is free and open to the public.

Vehicles from the Petersen Automotive Museum, the Television Motion Picture Car Club, Vehicle Effects, Hollywood Hot Rods, Unique Twist, the Road Kings of Burbank, and much more will cover six blocks amid 400 shops and restaurants in Downtown Burbank’s thriving commercial neighborhood, on San Fernando Boulevard from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue.

A special Red Carpet Expo dedicated to famous cars from film and television will include:

The 1946 Ford convertible customized by George Barris from the 1978 movie “Grease”

1900 Overland Covered Wagon, a gift from Bob Hope to John Wayne

1999 Mach 5 Prototype from the 2008 movie “Speed Racer”

Four vehicles from the 2017 movie “The Fate of the Furious;” Dom’s blue Subaru BRZ, the Ice Charger, GTX, and the Letty 66 Corvette.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to two legendary NHRA drag racers, Jim Miles and Bob Muravez, both hailing from Burbank. Miles is famous for driving a 1948 blown Fiat Topolino, especially for the photo taken when the crankshaft hit the pavement on the starting line at the infamous Lyon’s Drag Strip. Muravez, aka Floyd Lippencott Jr., won the last Top Gas class in 1971, driving the twin engine Chevrolet called the Freight Train. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage at San Fernando Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue.

The 6th Annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic is celebrating the Road Kings of Burbank 65th anniversary. This legendary organization has a long history of racing luminaries such as Don Prudhomme, Tommy Ivo, Richard Johnson, Ralph Marshall, Bob Sagesar, Ken Safford, George Sakora, Owen Engle, Denny Cross, Nick Sfetku, Joel Embick, Ed Drugmond, Bill Loven, and Frank Ney. Over the years, the Road Kings have raised nearly $500,000 for local charities.

Car classic lovers will also enjoy the ground-shaking startup of the Ratican, Jackson & Stearns Blown Fiat Topolino Fuel Altered car, Lorraine Lisa’s award-winning $250,000 red 1957 Chevrolet, and many other unique vehicles.

For more information, please visit http:// downtownburbankcarclassic.com .

