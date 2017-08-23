Congressman Adam Schiff Receives Key to the City

On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Congressman Adam Schiff was awarded the Key to the City by Mayor Will Rogers at Burbank City Hall. Congressman Schiff represents California’s 28th district and has been a resident of Burbank for close to twenty-five years.

As for what the Key to the City means to him, Representative Schiff said Burbank “is a wonderful town. It’s nice to come home and see a lot of friendly faces. I’ve got my home here, I can walk to my office, I can go to the movies, I can eat out, we have great city services, I feel safe, it’s just a wonderful community. To get this recognition from the city that I love is really quite special.”

Currently, Congressman Schiff is one of the key Democrats involved in the Russia Probe. When asked what he would say to any U.S. citizens who may have wavering faith in our elected officials, be it on a local level or national scale, Representative Schiff had this to say:

We have very good governance here in the city of Burbank. We have a council here that works together very well and I think is doing good things. On the national level, we’re going through a very hard time. Congress has been dysfunctional for quite a while, the administration is also dysfunctional, but we’re going to get through it. We’ll have some bumps along the road, but there are good people in both parties who are doing their best to work together. We need to see a lot more of that and I’m confident that there are better days ahead.

For more information on Congressman Schiff, you can visit his website here!

