Coping With Burbank’s Latest Heat Wave

The last week of August is proved to be a hot one, with temperatures reaching into the triple digits. Many of Burbank’s residents are feeling the heat throughout the day, as evidenced by an relatively empty town center in the afternoon.

With the temperature hike, it’s important to know key information to ensure you and your pets stay healthy.

Find Your Nearest Cooling Center

Cooling centers are available around Burbank for anyone stuck in the heat. The most popular place to escape the heat is the Burbank Town Center. While it is undergoing a makeover, there is an open and operating food court located at the bottom floor of the mall. If you’re looking for a longer term solution, AMC 8, also located in the mall, now serves as a dine-in theater.

You can also visit Burbank’s official cooling centers located at each of the city’s libraries:

Buena Vista Library

300 N. Buena Vista St 91505

(818) 238‐5620

Central Library

110 N. Glenoaks Blvd 91502

(818) 238‐5600

Northwest Branch Library

3323 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

It's hot out there! The Burbank Libraries are cooling centers, stop in to beat the heat. pic.twitter.com/Hb0BRVFTy2 — BurbankPublicLibrary (@LibraryBurbank) August 27, 2017

Keep in mind that these libraries MAY have extended hours. To find out more information regarding extended hours, please call your nearest library.

According to the Red Cross, here are some useful tips when going through a heat wave:

Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

You can find more information about heat-related illnesses on their website.

Lastly, Burbank residents can expect temperatures to drop starting Sunday, September 3. Stay safe out there!

