MagicMania Brings A Festival Of Magic To Burbank

MagicMania, a four-day festival of magic shows, opens Thursday, August 17, at The Colony Theatre. Created and hosted by Albie Selznick, each 90-minute performance is a unique combination of sleight of hand, interactive parlor magic and illusions.

More than 25 performers will appear during MagicMania‘s run, including Jon Armstrong (two-time Magic Castle “Close-up Magician of the Year”), Dana Daniels (Broadway’s The Illusionists 1900 and 5-time Magic Castle “Magician of the Year”), Andrew Goldenhersh (two-time Magic Castle “Parlour Magician of the Year”), Christopher Hart (award-winning magician who played ‘The Thing’ in The Addams Family films), Pop Haydn (seven-time Magic Castle “Magician of the Year”), Ivan Pecel (nine-time world champion juggler), Naathan Phan (Masters of Illusion, Wizard Wars, America’s Got Talent) and Joel Ward (Penn and Teller’s Fool Us), plus The Bistrevsky Bros., The Bornsteins, Simon Coronel, Derek the Mime, Bruce Gold, Chris Juggerio and Matt Marcy.

Selznick is known for his theatrical magic show Smoke and Mirrors, which ran for four years in Los Angeles and New York City. He began Magic Monday in late 2015 with fellow magicians and variety acts, including Hart, Haydn, Daniels and Pecel.

“We put on a casual Monday magic show,” explained Selznick. “It was a fun little experiment. But it did well, so we kept going through summer 2016 and brought it back this summer.”

“We didn’t expect it to snowball like it has but it gave us the idea for MagicMania which is basically the best of the best of all the Magic Mondays.”

MagicMania is “kind of like the Lollapalooza of Magic!” he added. “Twenty-five different acts, five different shows, all one weekend!”

“Each show is so good, I really hope people take advantage of this festival and see more than one,” Selznick said. “I’m very excited about bringing all these acts together over one weekend at one theatre!”

Tickets are $35 per seat for one show. Discount passes of $70 for three shows or $110 for all five shows are also available via the website MagicManiaLA.com. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank. Plentiful parking is available in the attached mall parking garage.

Shows are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19. On Saturday, August 19, and Sunday August 20, a 3:00 p.m. performance will also be held. Audiences are invited to arrive early for pre-show entertainment which begins one-half hour prior to each performance.

