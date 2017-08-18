New and Ongoing Caltrans Activity Announced

Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Buena Vista Street Closures.

Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.On- and Off-Ramp Closures.Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be provided.Empire Avenue Closure.Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through fall 2017. A detour is posted.