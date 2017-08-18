New and Ongoing Caltrans Activity Announced

By On August 18, 2017

Caltrans has announced the following work for this coming week:

Construction Activities

Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.

Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

Victory Place/Empire Avenue Separation:  Crews are constructing the east side of the Victory Place bridge.  

Southbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are placing concrete pavement. 

Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing retaining walls. 

Closures and Detours

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.

Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

 
Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street.
Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Buena Vista Street Closures.
Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.   

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.On- and Off-Ramp Closures.Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.  Detours will be provided.Empire Avenue Closure.Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through fall 2017.  A detour is posted.  

