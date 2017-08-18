New and Ongoing Caltrans Activity Announced

Caltrans has announced the following work for this coming week:
Construction Activities
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Victory Place/Empire Avenue Separation: Crews are constructing the east side of the Victory Place bridge.
Southbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are placing concrete pavement.
Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing retaining walls.
Closures and Detours
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.On- and Off-Ramp Closures.Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be provided.Empire Avenue Closure.Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through fall 2017. A detour is posted.