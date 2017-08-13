Police Give Back-to-School Traffic Safety Tips

With the new school year upon us, the Burbank Police Department would like to remind the community that traffic safety around our schools is everyone’s responsibility. By following a few simple rules and tips, parents and students can assist the Burbank Police in creating a safe environment for everyone near our schools.

The Burbank Police are providing the following “Do’s and Don’ts” for traffic safety near schools:

DO:

Be patient, especially in heavy traffic. Slow down, plan ahead, and arrive early.

Use the safe delivery/valet drop-off areas when and where available.

Have your children exit your vehicle on the right (sidewalk side), away from traffic.

Always remember to pull to the curb when dropping children off at school.

Stay alert and refrain from using cell phones or anything else that might distract you.

Park you vehicle in the appropriate areas, obeying all posted parking restrictions.

Obey all traffic laws.

DON’T:

Park or leave your vehicle unattended in the delivery/valet drop-off area.

Stop your vehicle in the middle of the street to let your child in or out of your vehicle.

out of your vehicle. Walk between vehicles in the drop-off areas.

Allow your child to cross the street outside of designated crossing zones.

Pass vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

Additional Tips:

Consider parking your vehicle away from congested areas and walk your child to school.

Always cross the street at the corners and use crossing guards for assistance.

