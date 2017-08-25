REI Opens It’s New Burbank Store Today At 10 AM

By

Last night several guests and Burbank residents got a look at the new Burbank REI store.

The store will open to the public today at 10 O’clock, and there is plenty to see and try. This weekend there are several events planned for the store and parking lot. 

Here is a gallery from Thursday’s opening.

