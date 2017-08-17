Two Motorcycle Riders Injured After Accident

Two people riding on a motorcycle were seriously injured Wednesday night, August 16 when they collided with a vehicle at Ontario and Vanowen just after 8 pm.

Both riders, a male driver and female passenger, were thrown from the bike. Burbank paramedics responding two paramedic ambulances so they could treat each rider individually. Police closed off eastbound Vanowen to traffic for appropriately one hour.

Both riders were alert and conscience at the scene and were able to communicate with police officers. They were both transported to a local trauma center for their injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

According to Sergeant Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

