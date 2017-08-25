Willy Wonka Visits and Warner Bros. Studios Celebrate Roald Dahl’s Imaginormous Challenge

On Tuesday, eight-year-old Sage Marie Spaeth were flown out from Teaneck, New Jersey to visit Willy Wonka at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. As a winner of Roald Dahl’s Imaginormous Challenge, Sage had the opportunity to pitch her story idea to a major Hollywood Executive at Warner Bros. Animation studio and take a tour of the Warner Bros. Studio Lot.

Roald Dahl’s Imaginormous Challenge recently wrapped on its first year of submissions. The contest received over 20,000 imaginative story ideas from American kids ages 5-12. Only five children, including Sage, were selected to see their stories come to life with the aid of Willy Wonka.

To find out more about Roald Dahl’s Imaginormous Challenge, you can visit their website here!

