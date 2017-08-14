Obituary: Hilda Greene

In loving memory

By Bob Greene, son

Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Hilda Greene of Sherman Oaks passed away on July 17, 2017 at 97-years young.

Hilda was born November 29, 1919 in New York. Her legacy is that she was the most kind and caring mother and woman possible. As her son, I want to thank her for being my mom. May she Rest In Peace forever, as she will be forever in my heart and forever loved.

Services were held Sunday, July 23 at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in her honor. It is listed under: My Amazing Mother Hilda Greene.

