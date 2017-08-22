Burbank Fire Department Visits Evergreen Neighborhood Recently

During the recent National Night Out activities, Burbank Fire Fighters got into the action and visited several block parties to answer questions and to show residences their equipment in an none emergency display.

A week later, Burbank Firefighters from Station 12 visited the 1700 block of Evergreen for a group of over 30 residents.

Neighbor kids got to see up close how the Firefighters put their breathing tanks on in less than 60 seconds, climb the 100-foot ladder. Firefighters also let them look through a Thermal Imager.

One comment from a neighbors visiting said maybe a visit like this might lead to more woman becoming Burbank Firefighters.

