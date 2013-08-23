San Clemente Woman Arrested In Burbank For Stolen Car and Identity Theft

Ivana Pozgaj, a 19-year-old resident of San Clemente, was stopped by Burbank Police at 1:20 a.m. on August 22. According to Sergeant Darin Ryburn, “The patrol officer observed a vehicle on Lamer at Alameda in the roadway without lights on. Communications advised that the car, a Hyundai Sonata, was stolen. The female driver was taken out of the car and detained in handcuffs.”

Inside the car were numerous documents including financial paperwork with various people’s names. Pozgaj had been visiting a friend in Burbank near the area where she was stopped. The car was reported stolen by North Hollywood LAPD. Burbank Police booked Pozgaj for identity theft and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $25,000 and she is due in court on August 24.

