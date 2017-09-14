Kasey Lansdale & Dark Delicacies Raise Over $15,000 in Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser

Last week, a large Hurricane Harvey fundraising event was held at Burbank’s Dark Delicacies, located in Magnolia Park. The fundraising event was headlined by a group of celebrities, all of which were there to help the event be the best it can be. In the days leading up to the event, citizens of Burbank contributed an overwhelming inventory of supplies, ranging from protein snacks to blankets and beds.

The event was also coupled with a simultaneous online auction for those who couldn’t make it. During celebrity signings, Kasey Lansdale stood on a chair and conducted the online auction.

On hand to lend their support for the fundraiser were actors Lance Henrickson (Pumpkinhead, Aliens) and Lew Temple (The Walking Dead, Kidnapped). Before a wave of people flooded the Dark Delicacies floor, I got a chance to sit down with Lew Temple to ask him how he heard about this fundraising event.

It was on the internet and social media. One of my friends had indicated he was going to Dark Delicacies on Tuesday to sign some autographs for Houston. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! What a great event!’ Being from Houston, and wanting to serve and help out any way I can, especially because it’s Houston, I called Del and Sue, who run Dark Delicacies and who I’ve known for a long time, and they said to come on down! I’ll sign whatever, take pictures with people, represent my end of ‘The Walking Dead’ or my end of ‘Devel’s Rejects,’ or any of Rob Zombie’s films! I have family in Houston and some friends. Everybody’s okay, but there are some displaced from their homes, but all in good health, God Bless. I know that isn’t the case for everybody, but for those who have suffered, we are trying to help as best we can. I’m just proud of Houston, the State of Texas, and also our nation. We’ve all sort of rallied – there’s not a Red or a Blue, or Black or White – it’s just people helping people, which is the right thing to do. It gives us renewed faith in the Human element. We’re just planetary inhabitants riding, and I feel like we have to serve each other. That’s what we’re doing tonight!

Actor Lance Henrickson was also in high spirits throughout the event, signing posters, figures, and other memorabilia belonging to his storied career.

As a lengthy line formed just a few feet away from his table, I had a quick minute to ask him why he was here:

Look, every time I go to Texas, something good happens. I do love Texas. This was an opportunity for me to give something back. It’s a little something. It’s no big effort to come out and do this. It’s Houston! We have to give them everything we can give them.

In all, the fundraising event raised over $15,000 in cash and goods. You can find more information on where the funds are going here. If you’d like to see more photos of the event, check out the gallery below!

