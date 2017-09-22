Authorities Recover Dead Bobcat in Resident’s Backyard

Officials at the Burbank Animal Shelter recovered the body of a dead Bobcat in the rear yard of a Burbank residence.

According to the Burbank Animal Shelter, a resident on the 500 block of Birmingham called them about the death.

At this time, there is no cause of death because the body of the Bobcat had been there for a while and the body had started to decompose. There is no suspected wrong doing on anyone’s part and it was not known how long the Bobcat’s body had been there or if there were any connections to the recent fire.

Residents for the past couple of years have had many sightings of Bobcats in the hill areas of Burbank and residents are advised to keep their pets inside during the night.

