Blizzard Arena Moves into the Historic Burbank Studios

The popular video game company has announced plans to move into the Burbank Studios and turn the venue into the Blizzard Arena. Once transformation process is complete, the venue will host video game tournaments, starting off with The Overwatch Contenders Playoffs. That event will run from October 7-8 and tickets are on sale now.

Blizzard was originally attracted to the venue because of it’s unique ability to host a large audience while simultaneously broadcasting multiple events. The venue also houses multiple sound stages, control rooms, and lounges.

The Burbank Studios was formally known as the NBC Studios. Over the years, the studios have played host to Days of Our Lives, and The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

