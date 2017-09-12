Burbank Encourages Sign-ups for Emergency Alert System

Since its inception in 2004, September has been recognized as National Preparedness Month. Originally sponsored by FEMA to increase public education about preparedness following the tragedies of 9-11, National Preparedness Month has become a platform to recognize and spotlight the “Ready” campaign. Ready Burbank is the official preparedness program of the City of Burbank and preparedness information can be found at: www.ReadyBurbank.org .

Burbank residents and workers are highly encouraged to visit the website and sign up for the Burbank Emergency Alert System. In the event of an emergency, enrollees will receive time sensitive information designed to keep them safe via email, phone and/or text.

“We only use this when necessary,” said Eric Baumgardner, the City’s Emergency Management Coordinator. “Someone signing-up for this type of system isn’t going to get bombarded with emails, or texts. We’re very conscious of them opting in for their security and public safety.”

For more information, and to sign up for the Burbank Emergency Alert System, please visit: www.ReadyBurbank.org .

