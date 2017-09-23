Burbank Police Honor Fallen Officer Richard Kunkle

The Burbank Police Department held a ceremony Friday honoring Officer Richard E. Kunkle, End of Watch, September 22, 1961. Officer Kunkle was an established patrolman and had one of the longest motorcycle active service tenure.

In honoring our fallen heroes, it is customary to lay reefs at the base of the guardians, which is the statue many of us see driving past the Burbank Police Department. In addition, because Officer Kunkle was a part of the BPD motor division, other motor officers were in attendance to pay their respects.

Members of Officer Kunkle’s family were also attendance, including his two grandsons Steven and Richard Roskilly. The pair assisted in moving the reefs during the ceremony. Currently, Steven and Richard work at FotoKem here in Burbank.

If you’d like to watch the ceremony, you can find the video here, or watch it below:

Below is the official release, supplied by the Burbank Police Officers Association:

Friday marks the anniversary of BPD Fallen Officer Richard E. Kunkle, End of Watch, September 22, 1961. As a BPOA tradition, a wreath will be placed at The Guardians statue in honor of our fallen hero. We have invited the family to attend a wreath laying ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The BPD Honor Guard will be present and Sergeant Chris Canales has graciously offered to perform Taps. We will always honor our heroes for their service and ultimate sacrifice they made to secure our safety. Officer Richard “Dick” E. Kunkle, Badge #46, was appointed as a Patrolman January 4, 1954. He was killed in the line of duty while riding a police motorcycle on September 22, 1961. Officer Kunkle was attempting to catch a motorist. He was entering Victory Boulevard from Orange Grove when he was struck by another vehicle. Officer Kunkle had one of the longest motorcycle active service records, he also served four years in Anchorage, Alaska, before coming to Burbank. He served in the Armed Forces during World War II and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. Officer Kunkle’s name is forever carved on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial. Memorial Panel: 14-W: 10.







