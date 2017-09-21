Burbank’s Secret Art Show Benefits Public School Arts Education

The Secret Art Show, Burbank Arts For All Foundation’s annual pop-up art gallery, is slated for Saturday evening, September 30. More than 600 miniature works of art will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, for a $40 donation per piece.

Now in its fifth year, The Secret Art Show pop-up debuts The Artists Salon this year, a collection of market price art ranging from $50 to $6500 per piece.

Eighty pieces of visual art will be displayed in the Salons, including sketches and acrylic paintings, sculpture and ceramics from a range of professional artists.

The Artists Salon will be located in the pre-entry area to The Secret Art Show, and is free to view. Items from The Artists Salon are available for pre-sale and interested patrons should contact Executive Director Trena Pitchford ahead of the event.

“Some of our more collectible and award-winning Secret Artists generously donated larger pieces of work for The Artists Salon,” commented event co-chair Alexandra Helfrich.

“Among the many things we love about The Secret Art Show are its contributions to enhancing the cultural community in Burbank, and the excitement of our guests as they build their own art collections with original work from artists from all over the country.”

Artists with miniature (4″ x 6”) works of art in The Secret Art Show include New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Loren Long, talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien, Warner Bros. animation designer Jay Shultz, author and two-time Emmy Award-winning actor in “VEEP” Tony Hale, “SpongeBob SquarePants” art director Peter Bennett, actor Joe Mantegna, middle and high school students from Burbank Unified, members of the Burbank Art Association and artists from DC Entertainment, The Walt Disney Animation Studio and Nickelodeon.

The identities of the creators of the mini masterpieces in The Secret Art Show are hidden from view until a piece is purchased. White-gloved attendants at the tall shelves laden with art assist event goers with their selections.

“The Secret Art Show is a celebration of art,” commented Pitchford. “While the event raises critical funding for our mission, it also honors the unique artistry of each of our Secret Artists.”

“What the public does not see is the excitement of the hundreds of Secret Artists when they submit their work, whether it is their first time or their fifth time or whether they are a student artist or an established artist.”

“Behind each secret work of art, there is an artist with a story to tell and we encourage the community to discover the story that speaks to them at The Secret Art Show.”

Music and live art demonstrations, in addition to a hosted reception with wine, craft beer and hors d’oeuvres, add to the atmosphere.

A silent auction of approximately 40 items including box sets of music, handcrafted sculpture, prints from ACME ARCHIVES, Ltd., book collections, tickets to The Broad’s Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors and more will also be held during the event.

All proceeds from The Secret Art Show and a portion of the proceeds from The Artists Salon benefit the Burbank Arts For All Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure every student in Burbank public schools receives a quality arts education as part of their core curriculum.

Tickets are $50 VIP for 6:30 p.m. entry. General admission, at 7:00 p.m., is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

More information on the event can be found here. The Secret Art Show will be held at ATB Studios, located at 157 W Providencia Ave. in Burbank.

