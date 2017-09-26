City of Burbank Warns of Hepatitis A Virus Among Homeless

Release provided by the City of Burbank:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has declared an outbreak of Hepatitis A virus (HAV) among populations who are homeless and/or use illicit (injection and non-injection) drugs. Please see below for more information.
-
What is it?
- Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease that can cause mild to severe illness.
- The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.
- Almost everyone recovers fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a very small proportion of people infected with hepatitis A could die from fulminant hepatitis.
- The best prevention against hepatitis A is vaccination and soap and water hand hygiene.
-
Who is most at risk?
- The LA County Department of Health Services recommends a vaccine for persons who are homeless and/or who use illicit drugs and to persons who have frequent close contact with the homeless or drug-using populations. This includes those who handle or serve food or who provide personal care, janitorial, maintenance, or sanitation services to these populations.
-
Sources for more information
